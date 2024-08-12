The Ultimate Tip For Perfectly Caramelized Grilled Citrus Fruit

Citrus may not be high on the list of things you're hankering to grill, but this simple trick will make for wow-worthy results. Grilling citrus intensifies the flavor and loosens up the juices, transforming the fruit in just a few minutes on the grates. The key is a simple sprinkling of granulated sugar on the cut sides of the fruit to create a delicious caramelized taste and texture.

In the world of citrus varieties, each can benefit from a quick trip to the grill, including lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruits, and blood oranges. When shopping for lemons, look for smaller-sized fruits, as the larger lemons are typically more acidic and won't get as sweet on the grill.

For preparing citrus fruits, you can use a standard grill or even a grill pan on your stovetop. The former will add a more smoky flavor, but the pan can also create a nice char when you use sugar to caramelize the cut sides. No matter which you choose, just make sure the grates are thoroughly coated with a neutral oil, such as canola or avocado oil. Anything with a stronger taste, such as olive oil, threatens to overpower the citrus flavors.