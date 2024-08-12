The Ultimate Tip For Perfectly Caramelized Grilled Citrus Fruit
Citrus may not be high on the list of things you're hankering to grill, but this simple trick will make for wow-worthy results. Grilling citrus intensifies the flavor and loosens up the juices, transforming the fruit in just a few minutes on the grates. The key is a simple sprinkling of granulated sugar on the cut sides of the fruit to create a delicious caramelized taste and texture.
In the world of citrus varieties, each can benefit from a quick trip to the grill, including lemons, limes, oranges, grapefruits, and blood oranges. When shopping for lemons, look for smaller-sized fruits, as the larger lemons are typically more acidic and won't get as sweet on the grill.
For preparing citrus fruits, you can use a standard grill or even a grill pan on your stovetop. The former will add a more smoky flavor, but the pan can also create a nice char when you use sugar to caramelize the cut sides. No matter which you choose, just make sure the grates are thoroughly coated with a neutral oil, such as canola or avocado oil. Anything with a stronger taste, such as olive oil, threatens to overpower the citrus flavors.
How to use grilled citrus
You've grilled up a batch of citrus fruits; now how do you enjoy them? Thankfully, there are a range of ways to incorporate their zesty and smoky flavors into many dishes. Cocktails are a delicious way to use up grilled lemons, limes, oranges, or grapefruits. You can use slices as a garnish on glasses, or muddle the fruit to release all the tangy juices. Just be sure to strain the liquid into a new shaker to avoid any seeds or peel ending up in your drink. If booze isn't on the menu, grilled citrus works beautifully in lemonade too.
Slices of grilled citrus make for eye-catching dessert garnishes and toppings. Use thinly sliced lemons for serving over a similarly grilled lemon-saffron pound cake. Or, garnish a slice of key lime pie with plenty of whipped cream and a wedge of grilled lime.
You can also go a savory route with grilled citrus. Layer slices of the fruits with chicken or fish before baking to infuse each piece with a boost of tangy and smoky notes. Serve grilled wedges of lemon or lime on the side of seafood main dishes so each guest can add as much or as little as they'd like. Or, if you'd rather add a punch of flavor to your salad course, use the juice of grilled citrus fruits in your next vinaigrette.
Fruits beyond citrus that are worth grilling
There are a variety of fruits that benefit from grilling besides citrus. Almost any fruit can be grilled as long as it's firm and not too overripe, which can cause a mushy texture. Once you've picked the right ripeness, it's time to properly cut your fruit for grilling. Choose thick slices for things like watermelons and cantaloupes, while smaller fruits such as berries or cherries can be put on skewers to avoid falling through the grates.
Don't forget about tropical fruits! Naturally sweet mango and pineapple are delicious when given a little time to develop a smoky flavor over the flames. Just make sure the latter is in season, as ripe pineapple caramelizes best on the grill. Stone fruits are another tasty option for grilling. Plums, nectarines, and peaches (with pits removed) all taste delicious with some char to elevate their flavors.
These fruits can all be used similarly to grilled citrus, being paired with sweet and savory flavors alike. Get the ultimate contrasting dessert by taking hot fruit right off the grill and topping it with cold vanilla ice cream. You can also opt for a dynamic breakfast of granola, honey, and smoky chopped fruit. Plus, a few pieces of grilled fruit tossed in with greens can create a balance of smoky and sweet tastes to enhance any basic salad.