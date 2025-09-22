Get Marble Countertops On A Budget With A Smart Painting Hack

Of course, one key to truly stand-out DIY projects is in the details. For example, always use a dry (or damp, at most) paintbrush to stipple out the gray paint. Stippling provides texture and keeps the lines from blending out too seamlessly, which would stop looking like the natural lines of marble if too well-blended. You also want to use gray rather than black, since marble countertops have more gray in the lines than you'd expect. You can go back over and touch up a few places with a darker gray or black to add some depth of color. Also, use a reference image while working. The best way to get as close to the look of marble as possible is to have some real marble that you can refer to while painting.

When applying the epoxy covering, you want to do so with a large paint roller. This will allow you to get a relatively even and flat surface, which is important both so the epoxy sets evenly and so you aren't left with a counter that has random peaks and valleys like a Google Maps spread. Take care when cleaning the counters, too. The best way to naturally clean your kitchen with baking soda will help you avoid harsher chemicals that might do damage to your epoxy surface, which could cause it to break down more quickly. That way, your counters will remain in pristine condition for years to come.