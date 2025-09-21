Upgrade Your Kitchen Like A Pro Using This HGTV-Approved Hack — Without Spending A Fortune

Redesigning your entire kitchen is a huge undertaking, and if this isn't in the cards, there are small home improvements that can give the room a whole new feel. Painting the kitchen island requires some preparation, but has immense payoffs that far outweigh the effort. Be sure to take into account the material of your island when you're preparing to paint it. This could be a fun DIY job for some handy people, but depending on your experience level and access to tools, it wouldn't be remiss to call in a professional.

The island is often the centerpiece of the kitchen and, as such, it should be functional as well as aesthetically pleasing. With so many appealing kitchen island design trends, it can feel hard to pick one. Repainting it every so often can satisfy that desire for change without committing to a large renovation. This hack also works if you are in the process of redesigning the rest of the room and want to match the island, but still want to stick to a smaller budget.

Of course, not all materials will lend themselves well to repainting. Ree Drummond notably uses stainless steel for her island, and granite is often the go-to in many kitchens, albeit usually just for the countertop. Neither of these would make for easy or successful paint jobs. You may also want to reconsider painting over marble or quartz, as these are significant investments. Wooden islands (even laminated ones) provide the best base, so if you're installing one for the first time and think you'll want to change things up often, this would be a wise, cost-effective choice.