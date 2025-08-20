Why Ree Drummond Chose Stainless Steel For Her Kitchen Island
If you think granite countertops are no longer in style, and you don't like how heat-sensitive laminate options are, you've got something in common with Ree Drummond. When she redid her kitchen, she dismissed many of the classic home options and instead opted for stainless steel, the kind preferred by commercial kitchens everywhere.
Drummond chose stainless steel for both its form and function. As a work surface, stainless steel is all but impossible to harm. It's incredibly durable to the point where it can stand up to just about anything, from scorching hot pans to dropping even the heaviest pot you have. Plus, Drummond said the surface only gets prettier the more you use it (via The Kitchn). As the metal receives more use and is cared for properly, it buffs the surface into a nice, if sometimes inconsistent, sheen.
While it may not be a typical choice, stainless steel has tons of advantages as a work surface. It can be a bit pricy, especially compared to wood or laminate options, but the payoff is worth it. It's also possibly one of the easiest work surfaces to maintain since it's so simple to clean and remove any scratches. Provided you understand stainless steel's maintenance needs, a properly cared for surface can last you decades without a single issue.
How to maintain a stainless steel work surface
When it comes to everyday maintenance for your stainless steel countertop, all you really need is soap, water, and a sponge. You may sometimes need to clean those odd rainbow stains from its surface with diluted vinegar or use some flour as a mild abrasive to make it look good as new, but the hard work only starts if you accidentally give your steel a scratch.
Light scratches caused by abrasive cleaners or typical wear and tear are simple to fix. Clean the area, then apply either a commercial scratch remover to a soft cloth — or make your own with baking soda and just enough water to form a paste. Apply your compound of choice to the scratch, gently buff it with the grain of the steel, then rinse and repeat as necessary. If the scratch is fairly deep, try substituting the cloth with some wet 400-grit sandpaper and give it a final polish with vinegar to restore its shine.
Stainless steel grain is integral to its long-term strength, finish, and flexibility. Buffing against the grain damages it, making it less flexible and more susceptible to dents while also reducing its shine. This is also why you should avoid overly abrasive cleaners on your countertops, like scouring pads, as you'd only be introducing more tiny scratches that can encourage bacterial buildup, no matter how thoroughly you clean.