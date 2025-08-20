Why Ree Drummond Chose Stainless Steel For Her Kitchen Island

If you think granite countertops are no longer in style, and you don't like how heat-sensitive laminate options are, you've got something in common with Ree Drummond. When she redid her kitchen, she dismissed many of the classic home options and instead opted for stainless steel, the kind preferred by commercial kitchens everywhere.

Drummond chose stainless steel for both its form and function. As a work surface, stainless steel is all but impossible to harm. It's incredibly durable to the point where it can stand up to just about anything, from scorching hot pans to dropping even the heaviest pot you have. Plus, Drummond said the surface only gets prettier the more you use it (via The Kitchn). As the metal receives more use and is cared for properly, it buffs the surface into a nice, if sometimes inconsistent, sheen.

While it may not be a typical choice, stainless steel has tons of advantages as a work surface. It can be a bit pricy, especially compared to wood or laminate options, but the payoff is worth it. It's also possibly one of the easiest work surfaces to maintain since it's so simple to clean and remove any scratches. Provided you understand stainless steel's maintenance needs, a properly cared for surface can last you decades without a single issue.