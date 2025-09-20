How To Make 3-Ingredient Au Gratin Potatoes Right In The Can
Potatoes au gratin are a showstopping side dish, but it can be hard justifying all the effort it requires when cooking for one or looking to make an easy weeknight dinner. However, canned potatoes (and the can itself) may be the best alternative when you're looking to keep things simple but delicious.
Canned potatoes are already a time saver, but buying pre-sliced varieties makes this recipe a cinch. Simply drain the vegetables, pat and gently squeeze them dry in a paper towel, and hang on to that can! Much like Guy Fieri's favorite gameday snack, au gratin potatoes a la can require you to make successive layers of potato, seasoning, and shredded cheese. The goal here is to fit as much as you're able in a single can, so feel free to gently press down as you make more layers while still taking care to not mush the ingredients.
Once you've filled the can, top it all off with a heavy glug of cream, then stick it in the oven for 25 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit. The results speak for themselves: a miniature tower of cheesy, carby, creamy goodness with a perfectly browned top. Since the potatoes are already cooked, you'll need only enough heat to melt the cheese and warm the ingredients, but not so much you risk burning the can and imparting a metallic taste. The best part? This recipe works with any other additional ingredients you love in your au gratin potatoes.
Easy ways to enhance au gratin potatoes in a can
Since a can is much deeper than it is wide, only so much liquid evaporates during the cooking process. This recipe runs the risk of ending up a bit soupy if you add too many wet ingredients, so try to avoid adding things like additional sauces and pickled jalapeño brine.
Just like upgrading roasted potatoes, you can enhance your easy au gratin potatoes with a bit of dried onion soup mix. Substituting your typical au gratin seasoning with this mix guarantees great hearty flavor, especially if you pick a French onion soup variety with a bit of beef stock mixed in. This tastes especially delish with Gruyère, the cheese that typically goes in French onion soup.
If you're looking for something a bit more substantial, try adding thinly sliced deli meat in between your layers. This has the major advantage of essentially turning a can of sliced potatoes into a full meal, but has some potential risks. Depending on your choice of cheese, especially fatty meat like salami may turn your dish greasy, but this is easily compensated for by picking cheese with less fat like fat-free mozzarella. However, lean meats like turkey are still great choices, especially when cured with seasonings compatible with your recipe's larger flavor profile.