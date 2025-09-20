How To Make 3-Ingredient Au Gratin Potatoes Right In The Can

Potatoes au gratin are a showstopping side dish, but it can be hard justifying all the effort it requires when cooking for one or looking to make an easy weeknight dinner. However, canned potatoes (and the can itself) may be the best alternative when you're looking to keep things simple but delicious.

Canned potatoes are already a time saver, but buying pre-sliced varieties makes this recipe a cinch. Simply drain the vegetables, pat and gently squeeze them dry in a paper towel, and hang on to that can! Much like Guy Fieri's favorite gameday snack, au gratin potatoes a la can require you to make successive layers of potato, seasoning, and shredded cheese. The goal here is to fit as much as you're able in a single can, so feel free to gently press down as you make more layers while still taking care to not mush the ingredients.

Once you've filled the can, top it all off with a heavy glug of cream, then stick it in the oven for 25 minutes at 380 degrees Fahrenheit. The results speak for themselves: a miniature tower of cheesy, carby, creamy goodness with a perfectly browned top. Since the potatoes are already cooked, you'll need only enough heat to melt the cheese and warm the ingredients, but not so much you risk burning the can and imparting a metallic taste. The best part? This recipe works with any other additional ingredients you love in your au gratin potatoes.