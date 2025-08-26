Guy Fieri's Favorite Gameday Snack To Make For Parties

There's no bigger holiday in Flavortown than gameday. To celebrate the occasion, Guy Fieri knows it's not about bringing complex or delicate dishes, but cranking up the flavor on old-school classics. That's why when he was interviewed by The Takeout, he told his adoring fans that his number one gameday snack is a twist on a reliable standard: trashcan nachos.

The key to this recipe is Fieri's signature layering style. While improper layering sabotages your homemade nachos, creating a soggy top layer coated in toppings and a dry bottom layer begging for more flavor, Fieri insists you only need a tin can to get it right. Alternating layers of tortilla chips, toppings, and super melty cheese stack up within the can, creating a gastronomic tower of evenly distributed goodness. The can itself is as important as your ingredients, as it provides the structural support necessary to create layer after layer of full-flavor chips that might otherwise fall apart into a messy mound on a plate or tray.

The perfect can for trashcan nachos must be wide enough to accommodate large layers of chips, tall enough to create at least a handful of layers, and have no top or bottom. Once you've successfully stacked your snack, just gently remove the can to reveal your tower of taste. Fieri insists that this method works with just about any nacho topping, so provided you've got melty cheese, crispy chips, and tasty ingredients, you're ready to make the ultimate gameday party snack.