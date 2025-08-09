Upgrade Roasted Potatoes With One Flavorful Boxed Ingredient

We love upgrading beloved recipes with something unique. Whether that's adding semolina flour for extra crispy roasted potatoes or using a can of soup in various potato dishes for an instant pop of creamy flavor, there's no limit to how much we enjoy elevating our favorite root vegetables. While daydreaming about our next batch of spuds, we figured there had to be even more exciting tricks out there. So, we did what any dedicated cooks would do: We spoke to Joanne Gallagher, recipe creator and co-founder of Inspired Taste, to pick her brain on easy ways to upgrade roasted potatoes. And of course, she didn't disappoint.

According to Gallagher, one of her favorite tricks to easily add "deep, savory flavor to roasted potatoes" is to grab a packet of dry onion soup mix. "Its blend of dehydrated onion, salt, and spices acts like an instant flavor bomb, giving the potatoes a rich, slightly caramelized taste that mimics hours of slow cooking," Gallagher said.

A good rule of thumb is to start with one packet of soup mix for every two pounds of potatoes you're making. Sprinkle the mix over your spuds and toss them well to ensure they're all evenly coated before roasting. You can always add a little more if you want a richer flavor.