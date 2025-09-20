Better yet, plenty of other apple varieties work well in this dish, too. If you want a tart kick, choose a Granny Smith apple for a show-stopping bite that pairs well with the salty tuna. If you go with this apple, it doesn't hurt to add a touch of sweetness to try to balance out flavors. Consider a newer variety that's well-loved, like the SweeTango apple. This particular one is known for its superb sugariness and crisp flesh that's supposed to snap, perfect for vamping up the freshness in your next sandwich.

While apples are a key touch in Stewarts' recipe, there are over other simple ways to take plain tuna salad to the next level, and you can combine them to create a one-of-a-kind salad. For example, merge the briny crunch of celery with the juicy snap of apples for a texturally pleasing bite, pair pungent onion with the fruit for a balance of flavors, or even choose dried apples instead of fresh.

An apple-based tuna salad idea is perfect for sandwiching between two soft, lush slices of bread, or you can scoop it up with your favorite buttery crackers for another layer of complexity. If you really want to double down on the apple flavors, consider slicing two different varieties of the fruit. Choose one type for folding inside the tuna and another one to cut into rounds, which you can use as a vessel to mound the tuna salad on for a mouthwatering bite.