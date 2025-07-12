Prepping fruit ahead of time comes with lots of advantages. You'll minimize kitchen time down the line and have snackable bites all ready to go — all from a single slicing effort. Yet, specifically with apple slices, there's an unfortunate downside: The fruit starts browning. Once the flesh is sliced open, enzymes found in apple cells transform, generating browning compounds as they're exposed to oxygen. Not only visually unappealing, such a reaction leads to wrinkling and differences in smell and taste.

Thankfully, there are strategies to mitigate the issue, with a lemon water bath an especially popular option. The concept's backed by a twofold rationale: Water limits exposure to air, while the lemon's acid further limits oxidation. It's sound reasoning, but in practice, the move comes with downsides. Not only do the citrus flavors infuse through the fruit, but the apple still transforms disappointingly brown — even more so than if simply left soaking in water alone.

However, if you're looking for the best alternative, then turn to readily available salt. The mineral yields a far improved water bath result, creating crispy white bites that last. Plus, there's no fear of unpalatable salty apple bites, as the flavor washes away with fresh water. It's a fuss-free yet definitely superior technique — making it a responsible go-to.