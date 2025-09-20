HGTV's Leanne Ford Ditches The Traditional Kitchen Island For This Unexpected Alternative

Anyone with a kitchen island will tell you it's the workhorse of the room. Not only does it provide extra counter space, but it also makes for a great centerpiece for decor and a casual spot for meals. But not every kitchen has the room (or the budget) for one. In smaller kitchens, an island can feel more like an obstacle, and installing one usually means pricey cabinetry, stone countertops, and sometimes even rerouting plumbing.

That's why HGTV's Leanne Ford suggests a different approach: Swap the island for a long, sturdy table. Unlike a fixed island, a table is flexible; you can slide it out of the way when you need more room, or repurpose it in another space entirely. It's also far more cost-effective, delivering the same generous work surface without the renovation price tag. Plus, a table instantly doubles as a dining spot, letting you pull up a few chairs for meals, homework, or doing tedious meal prep work without standing on your feet for hours — especially helpful for smaller kitchens or apartments. It brings an overall warmer, more inviting feel to the kitchen compared to a huge slab of granite and uncomfortable stools.