HGTV's Leanne Ford Ditches The Traditional Kitchen Island For This Unexpected Alternative
Anyone with a kitchen island will tell you it's the workhorse of the room. Not only does it provide extra counter space, but it also makes for a great centerpiece for decor and a casual spot for meals. But not every kitchen has the room (or the budget) for one. In smaller kitchens, an island can feel more like an obstacle, and installing one usually means pricey cabinetry, stone countertops, and sometimes even rerouting plumbing.
That's why HGTV's Leanne Ford suggests a different approach: Swap the island for a long, sturdy table. Unlike a fixed island, a table is flexible; you can slide it out of the way when you need more room, or repurpose it in another space entirely. It's also far more cost-effective, delivering the same generous work surface without the renovation price tag. Plus, a table instantly doubles as a dining spot, letting you pull up a few chairs for meals, homework, or doing tedious meal prep work without standing on your feet for hours — especially helpful for smaller kitchens or apartments. It brings an overall warmer, more inviting feel to the kitchen compared to a huge slab of granite and uncomfortable stools.
How to choose the best table for your kitchen
If you're looking to add counter space without the hassle of installing a full kitchen island, a sturdy table-turned-island can be the perfect solution. First, think about the aesthetic of your kitchen. You can go farmhouse rustic, sleek modern, or even industrial (and switching out the look if you change your mind is much easier than remodeling an island). Just be sure to choose one slightly taller than a standard dining table, so it functions more like a cook's table — another forgotten kitchen island alternative.
Storage is another key factor. A table with shelves, drawers, or racks underneath is ideal for stashing pots, mixing bowls, or small appliances. If you want a minimalist look, opt for an open-leg design and slide baskets underneath. Or, just use Martha Stewart's hack for increasing countertop space in small kitchens if you don't want it to feel too cluttered. Finally, think about mobility and durability. While having a heavy, durable table is important for chopping, kneading, and doing prep work, you can also consider adding lockable casters or choosing a table on wheels so you can shift it around depending on what you're doing. Roll it closer to the stove when you're cooking, over by the trash when peeling veggies, or out of the way entirely when guests arrive.