The Genius Trick Martha Stewart Uses To Expand Counter Space In Tiny Kitchens

When it comes to achieving greater efficiency, functionality, and just plain doing things better, we can always rely on home and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart. From her etiquette rules for dining out to her best hacks for aspiring home chefs, the efficiency queen never disappoints in delivering game-changing tips. When you're dealing with a tiny home kitchen, she imparts some advice for making the best of a tight situation and maximizing your counterspace.

The secret, which Stewart shared on her "Ask Stewart: Home How-To" series, is installing open shelving in the space between your kitchen countertop and overhead cupboards (per YouTube). This makes use of an area that is typically unutilized in the kitchen. With the extra shelf, you can relocate items that are taking up real estate on your counter, keeping them accessible while freeing up precious prep space.

Stewart advises utilizing every inch in a small kitchen. Installing an open shelf higher than the standard 18 inches above the counter helps you do that — she suggests aiming for 22 inches. Placing your shelf closer to the bottom of the overhead cabinet — leaving just enough space for the items you need to set on it — gives greater head clearance for unobstructed work on the counter and at the sink while providing an adequate storage spot for items that used to reside on the countertop. Spice shakers, containers, kitchen tools, and more are suddenly tidily out of the way but still within grasp.