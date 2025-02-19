Take Your Basic Bologna Sandwich To The Next Level With An Ever-Trendy Condiment

Nothing hits the spot quite like a classic bologna sandwich. And while they're delicious exactly as they are, sometimes you just want to elevate them a bit. Whether that means you're frying your bologna for the perfect bite, or getting the right bread to prevent a soggy mess, there are tons of different things you can do to take your bologna sandwich to the next level. One of our favorite methods is to include one ingredient that we're pretty confident you already have in the pantry: hot honey.

Already used to elevate grilled cheese, hot honey is a no-brainer for easy and convenient ways to take your bologna sandwich from basic to spectacular. The sweet and spicy combo of hot honey works perfectly with the meaty flavor of bologna — there's a reason why honey-glazed ham is a beloved main dish for holidays, after all.

When it comes to the actual hot honey, you can choose your own destiny on which brand you choose to use. You can go with a classic like Mike's Hot Honey from the supermarket, or you can make your own by tossing some regular honey, vinegar, and hot sauce (or sriracha, chiles, or red pepper flakes) into a pot on low to heat up until infused. Whichever route you go down, feel free to add it to the interior of your sandwich, or you can even drizzle it on top of the finished sandwich for an exciting — and sticky — bite.