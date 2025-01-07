Take Your Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich To The Next Level With One Salty Addition
Along with apple pie and the all-American cheeseburger, nothing quite says U.S.A. like the PB&J. This sandwich has evolved from the first known peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipe into tons of variations. Strawberry or grape jelly with smooth peanut butter may be the classic today, but there's really no reason not to experiment — so take it up a notch and add cheese to your next sandwich for an extra salty punch.
A bit of cheese amplifies the rich, slightly savory qualities of the peanut butter and contrasts with the sweet fruitiness of the jam to really enhance both ingredients. Soft cheeses, like Brie and camembert, are perfect choices for an easy, melt-in-your-mouth addition. The texture melds easily with the other ingredients in the sandwich for a nice, soft bite, so the filling is less likely to squish out of the sides.
For an elevated flavor experience, you can even make it a PB&J grilled cheese. Just butter the outside of the sandwich and toast it on the stove until melty. Saltier cheeses with a good melting ability make for great options, like shredded gouda or cheddar. The melted cheese and hot peanut butter intermingle beautifully for a super gooey blend of flavors that still tastes rather sophisticated. Using smoked cheeses can also be a nice touch for a little more depth of flavor.
More salty additions for your peanut butter, jelly and cheese sandwich
In addition to the cheese, there's a whole world of salty indulgences to try in your next PB&J. A couple slices of crispy bacon will add a nice layer of savory flavor and crunchy texture. Miso paste, the king of umami, is another great addition that will boost the flavor of the nutty PB, salty cheese, and delicate jelly. Try spreading just a bit on the bread before assembling your sandwich.
When working with Brie or camembert in a grilled PB&J, a drizzle of balsamic vinegar adds a nice earthy tang — throw in some sliced pears or apples for a contrasting crisp sweetness. If you'd like to add a bit of heat, try spicing up your PB&J (and cheese) with sriracha. The extra flavor from the salty, garlicky hot sauce stimulates all of your tastebuds; it will also blend with the warmed jelly, melted cheese, and peanut butter much more seamlessly than a runnier, vinegar-based hot sauce.
Pickled, sliced jalapeños also work great, if you're looking for a purely spicy and sour addition. And for more salty and briny tang, try your sandwich with pickles. Once you take your PB&J to the next level with cheese, you'll find you've only unlocked the very first level, and there are many more options to try.