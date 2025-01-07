Take Your Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich To The Next Level With One Salty Addition

Along with apple pie and the all-American cheeseburger, nothing quite says U.S.A. like the PB&J. This sandwich has evolved from the first known peanut butter and jelly sandwich recipe into tons of variations. Strawberry or grape jelly with smooth peanut butter may be the classic today, but there's really no reason not to experiment — so take it up a notch and add cheese to your next sandwich for an extra salty punch.

A bit of cheese amplifies the rich, slightly savory qualities of the peanut butter and contrasts with the sweet fruitiness of the jam to really enhance both ingredients. Soft cheeses, like Brie and camembert, are perfect choices for an easy, melt-in-your-mouth addition. The texture melds easily with the other ingredients in the sandwich for a nice, soft bite, so the filling is less likely to squish out of the sides.

For an elevated flavor experience, you can even make it a PB&J grilled cheese. Just butter the outside of the sandwich and toast it on the stove until melty. Saltier cheeses with a good melting ability make for great options, like shredded gouda or cheddar. The melted cheese and hot peanut butter intermingle beautifully for a super gooey blend of flavors that still tastes rather sophisticated. Using smoked cheeses can also be a nice touch for a little more depth of flavor.