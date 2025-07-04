8 Affordable Aldi Snacks That Make You Forget About The Name Brands

There's no better place to head than Aldi for cheap groceries, from its super affordable produce and its incredibly low prices on bread, to its quick-selling Aldi Finds items. But aside from everyday essentials, Aldi is also a snack-lovers' paradise, with areas in aisles throughout the store well-stocked with everything you could want — both salty and sweet. It's perfect whether you're anticipating hungry teens after school, packing your lunch box for work, having a movie night in, or throwing a big party.

One of the best things about Aldi snacks, though, is how they often taste just as good as — if not better than — the national name brands they dupe, and often for less money. We've compiled a list of some of the most superior Aldi snacks, which make a strong case for eschewing their corresponding big-brand products and instead buying the generic store brand. We think you'll find that these snacks are entirely cart-worthy, both in terms of flavor and cost (prices reflect the author's geographical market; they may differ where you live).