8 Affordable Aldi Snacks That Make You Forget About The Name Brands
There's no better place to head than Aldi for cheap groceries, from its super affordable produce and its incredibly low prices on bread, to its quick-selling Aldi Finds items. But aside from everyday essentials, Aldi is also a snack-lovers' paradise, with areas in aisles throughout the store well-stocked with everything you could want — both salty and sweet. It's perfect whether you're anticipating hungry teens after school, packing your lunch box for work, having a movie night in, or throwing a big party.
One of the best things about Aldi snacks, though, is how they often taste just as good as — if not better than — the national name brands they dupe, and often for less money. We've compiled a list of some of the most superior Aldi snacks, which make a strong case for eschewing their corresponding big-brand products and instead buying the generic store brand. We think you'll find that these snacks are entirely cart-worthy, both in terms of flavor and cost (prices reflect the author's geographical market; they may differ where you live).
Clancy's Kettle Chips are crunchy and flavorful
Clancy's Kettle Chips might not come in as many flavors as Lay's Kettle Cooked — there are just four core types: Original, Jalapeño, Mesquite Barbecue, and Salt & Vinegar — but they are every bit as satisfyingly crisp and crunchy as their name-brand counterparts. And at almost $2 less than Lay's, there's no reason not to stock up. Snag an 8-ounce bag for $1.65 versus an 8-ounce bag of Lay's Kettle Cooked for $3.50.
Savoritz Woven Whole Wheat Crackers are crisp and light
These Woven Whole Wheat Crackers by Savoritz are an Aldi knockoff of Triscuits (the boxes were eerily similar until the name brand updated its packaging), and they're delicious. The Savoritz kind, which comes in three varieties — Original, Cracked Pepper, and Rosemary Olive Oil — are actually crispier and lighter than real Triscuits, which can have a rather stale texture right out of the box. Plus, you're paying $1 less for a half-ounce more crackers. Grab a 9-ounce box for $2.65 versus an 8.5-ounce box of Triscuits for $3.78.
Savoritz Mini Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers are crowd-pleasers
If you have little kids, you probably go through Mini Peanut Butter Sandwich Crackers, such as these ones from Savoritz, like water through your fingers. That's why it'll give you peace of mind to know that they're just as tasty as the Ritz Bits version, but you'll save 83 cents on every box you buy. Purchase and 8.8-ounce box for $3.05 versus an 8.8-ounce box of Ritz Bits for $3.88.
Southern Grove Roasted & Salted Pistachios offer huge discounts
Pistachios are a bougie nut, and they are often sold at a premium price point. Case in point? The Wonderful brand, which costs a full $2.29 more than the Southern Grove Roasted & Salted Pistachios available for purchase at Aldi (though they're still not a cheap buy, even at the discount grocer). You can buy a 1-pound bag for $6.05 versus a 1-pound bag of Wonderful Pistachios In-Shell for $8.34.
Choceur Peanut Butter Cups are fan-favorites
Aldi's Choceur Peanut Butter Cups have received a lot of positive press, with many customers discovering these Reese's Miniatures dupes for the first time in their stores' candy end caps. Not only do they receive favorable comparisons, but for just a penny more at Aldi, you get 1.5 more ounces per bag. Buy 12-ounces for $5.49 versus paying $5.48 for a 10.5-ounce bag of Reese's Miniatures.
Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies are the perfect dupe
Another sweet snack that has garnered a lot of buzz, Benton's Peanut Butter Fudge Cookies are an almost exact replica of Girl Scout Tagalongs, but for a fraction of the cost (even though it's true the price tag for Aldi's version has gone up over the years). What's more, Aldi's line of copycat Girl Scout cookies are available all year-round, not just during a set period. You'll get 9.5-ounces for $2.35 at Aldi versus paying $6 for 6.5-ounces of Girl Scout Tagalongs.
Simms Beef Jerky is meaty and satisfying
Beef jerky is another one of those premium snacks with a higher price tag, but that's no reason to pay even more for name-brand Jack Link's when you have a perfectly good off-brand substitute in Simms. While you do get twice as much in the Jack Link's bag, you're paying what amounts to $7.11 per five ounces — which comes to $1.26 more than the same amount in the Simms bag. You'll pay $5.85 for 5-ounces of Simms versus $14.22 for 10-ounces of Jack Links Beef Jerky.
Summit Popz Prebiotic Sodas are refreshing and tasty
Aldi is getting in on the prebiotic soda craze with its four Summit Popz beverage flavors. Each one lines up with a similar Poppi flavor, and in every case, the Popz — which cost $1.65 per 12-ounce can, or over 50 cents less than a $2.18 12-ounce can of Poppi — taste quite alike, if not a little bit better (especially the lemon lime flavor, which, in Poppi, can taste a bit too strongly of apple cider vinegar for some palates).