The Not-So-Secret Way To Save Time And Money At Sam's Club (Hint: It's Not A Coupon)

Over-buying is something we're all guilty of, whether it's Christmas presents for the kids or Amazon purchases after payday. But Sam's Club can be particularly beguiling because it's mostly food and goods for the home — which you'll use, right? However, because it's sold in bulk, you should take into account how much your household will really eat or use before it goes bad, or whether you even have the space to store it. But that can be difficult when you're in the store, especially when it's busy and loud, and you can barely hear yourself think.

One of the best ways to keep impulse bulk buys out of your cart is to use Sam's Club's pick-up option. This means shopping online using the website or app, so you can be more deliberate about what you purchase, and take a beat to think about whether or not you really need an item (no hurriedly throwing it in the cart because someone is coming up behind you in the aisle). Then, you'll place your order, choose a pick-up time, and someone will bring your items to your car — you don't enter the store at all. If you're looking to cut back on wasteful spending and want to reduce the time it takes you to shop at Sam's (to as little as a fraction of the time; remember, no waiting in line for checkout, either), its warehouse pick-up option is one of your best bets.