The Not-So-Secret Way To Save Time And Money At Sam's Club (Hint: It's Not A Coupon)
There are just some things that Sam's Club does better, particularly when contrasted against its main warehouse chain rival, Costco. From the sweet bakery ordering perk to its convenient Scan & Go feature on the app, Sam's basically rolls out the red carpet for its members. Members, though, is the keyword there because if you want to shop at the Club on the regular, you'll need to buy a membership, which will run you from $50 per year for the standard option, and $110 for the Plus option (which does have some nice advantages, like early shopping hours and 2% Sam's Cash back). However, if you want to save time and money in a not-so-secret way at Sam's Club, you shouldn't spend more at the store in order to justify having a membership.
We know — memberships create an illusion of exclusivity, and when you feel you are privy to a good deal — or a lot of good deals, in Sam's Club's case — you might think, "Well, I have the membership anyway, so..." and load up your cart just because. But practicing a little restraint when shopping at Sam's Club (which might mean not buying the extra-large bean bag chair you found just because you're at Sam's Club) can go a long way toward alleviating your wallet. And your schedule will benefit, too, because every trip won't be an aimless meander through the aisles, nor a long wait in line at checkout.
Sam's Club's pick-up option stops you from going overboard (and saves time)
Over-buying is something we're all guilty of, whether it's Christmas presents for the kids or Amazon purchases after payday. But Sam's Club can be particularly beguiling because it's mostly food and goods for the home — which you'll use, right? However, because it's sold in bulk, you should take into account how much your household will really eat or use before it goes bad, or whether you even have the space to store it. But that can be difficult when you're in the store, especially when it's busy and loud, and you can barely hear yourself think.
One of the best ways to keep impulse bulk buys out of your cart is to use Sam's Club's pick-up option. This means shopping online using the website or app, so you can be more deliberate about what you purchase, and take a beat to think about whether or not you really need an item (no hurriedly throwing it in the cart because someone is coming up behind you in the aisle). Then, you'll place your order, choose a pick-up time, and someone will bring your items to your car — you don't enter the store at all. If you're looking to cut back on wasteful spending and want to reduce the time it takes you to shop at Sam's (to as little as a fraction of the time; remember, no waiting in line for checkout, either), its warehouse pick-up option is one of your best bets.