Jeffrey Mauro Has An Easy Way To Steam Hot Dog Buns

Jeffrey Mauro not only hosts "Sandwich King" on Food Network, he is a sandwich king, bringing a taste of Chicago's iconic Italian Beef to the masses through his food supply company, Mauro Provisions. The Chi-town native also has an abundance of wisdom to share when it comes to achieving the perfect hot dog bun. While some people do prefer their buns toasty and crisp, others like a softer bite (just like you get them after unrolling them from the aluminum foil in a ballpark). And Mauro has a suggestion for how to achieve that, without any extra tools or equipment — all you need is the bag the buns came in.

That's right, simply put the hot dogs, fresh off the grill, into the waiting buns, and then stash the assembled dogs back in the bag, sealing it tightly to trap all the heat. The residual heat from the hot dogs will steam the buns, and in no time, you'll have a properly warmed-through bite (and as Mauro mentions, this is also a terrific way to transport your wieners, without having to worry about them getting cool on the way to your destination). If you're not traveling with the bag of hot dogs, you could also dress them before putting them in their little steamer chamber. To avoid a big mess though, try this condiment hack where you put the toppings down first.