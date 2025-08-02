The Must-Have Chicago Food That's Not Hot Dogs Or Pizza

When you think of good eats in Chicago, where does your mind go? Likely the Chicago hot dog, with its colorful array of toppings. Or maybe Chicago-style pizza — after all, Pope Leo XIV's favorite pizza joint is a Chicago gem (the holiest man in the Catholic faith grew up in the Chi-town area, after all). But there is a third food you must try if you're in the third-largest city in the U.S., and according to Jeff Mauro, Food Network chef and CEO/founder of Mauro Provisions, it's the Italian beef sandwich.

Mauro, who has collaborated with Stefani's Bottega Italiana (which has two locations in Chicago) on a sandwich bearing his name — the "Mauro Beef Sandwich" — had some ideas for Food Republic as to why the Italian beef is one of the defining dishes of Chicago. "The Italian Beef — or just 'Beef,' as we locals call it — was born right here on the streets of Chicago," he explained. "It was created by hard-working, food-loving Italian Americans as a way to stretch expensive cuts of beef into something more economical, allowing families to feed more people with less."

Mauro went on to explain that these sandwiches, featuring thinly sliced, seasoned beef bathed in its own savory juices and topped with giardiniera or sweet peppers, represent the ultimate combination of what makes Chicago great: deep roots in the meat-packing industry, widespread adoration of sandwiches, and "the ferocious loyalty we have for our local favorites."