The Condiment Hack To Try For Less Messy Hot Dogs

Is there any joy comparable to that which you feel when you bite into your first grilled hot dog of the summer season? It's a magical moment that fills you with either memories or future notions of afternoons on the beach, a cold beer after mowing your lawn, and wearing flip-flops to any and every occasion. It might also fill your lap with all the hot dog toppings, as they slide right off the smooth surface of the wiener. There is a way to keep this from happening, though, and it's incredibly simple: place the toppings on the bun first.

We know, we know — then they're not really "toppings," are they? Bottomings, perhaps? But when you place down your ketchup, mustard, relish, and onions, they get pressed into the bun by the hot dog, meaning they're a lot less likely to go anywhere as you eat it.

To be fair, the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council etiquette page includes this hack on its list of Don'ts ("Always 'dress the dog,' not the bun," it reads). But we don't think the council has the man-power to send someone to your backyard to stop you.