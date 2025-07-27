The Secret To Baseball Stadium Hot Dogs At Home, According To Nathan's

From the brands that make Dodger Dogs so delicious to the ones behind the iconic Fenway Park Frank, there's something special about a baseball stadium hot dog. Juicy yet snappy with a perfectly fluffed bun, they're the quintessential summertime sport food for most of America. If you're looking to try your hand at making some at home, Nathan's Famous, one of the best hot dog chains in the country, has some advice.

Boiling hot dogs before grilling, or searing in a pan, ensures they stay nice and juicy by introducing plenty of extra moisture while heating them through. But why juggle a stock pot and pan when you only need the pan? Nathan's recommends adding just enough water, stock, or beer to cover the bottom of the pan and bringing it to a simmer before adding your hot dogs. Let them steam while the water slowly evaporates, enveloping them in plenty of humidity to keep them nice and plump before you sear them.

Since you're cooking them in a pan rather than a grill, why not guarantee crispy and flavorful outside with a bit of extra fat? Feel free to add anything from butter to lard to beef tallow, and let some onion and garlic saute in the pan as well for a truly memorable hot dog.