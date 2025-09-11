Keep Ripe Bananas Fresh For Longer With This Storage Tip

Ring, ring, ring, the banana phone is calling, and most of us are gladly answering. Almost everyone loves bananas — they're one of the most widely consumed fruits in America. But how do you make sure that your banana is fresh, deliciously yellow, and doesn't disintegrate into brown mush?

Avery Zenker, a registered dietitian at MyHealthTeam, explained to Food Republic that the key is refrigerating your bananas once they are ripe. "Banana ripening is controlled by ethylene gas produced by the bananas, which activates enzymes that break down starch into sugars, soften the fruit, turn green into yellow, and develop its aromatic compounds that give banana its signature scent," she told us. "Enzymes work best at certain temperatures, and [bananas'] enzymes prefer warmer temperatures," she later added. Refrigerating essentially stops the fruits' enzymes from working and halts the ripening process in its tracks, keeping them fresher for longer.

Conversely, if you need to ripen some green bananas faster, say for a banana caramel pudding parfait you want to serve up tomorrow, you can put them somewhere a bit warm to speed up the ethylene action. If you want to hit double speed, put the bananas in a brown paper bag with some other fruit that is already ripe and emitting ethylene gasses, like avocado, pears or apples.