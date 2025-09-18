The Vintage Restaurant Chain Known For Its Mason Jars Still Has A Few Locations Remaining

Good, ol' Southern cooking, extremely bad grammar, and drinks served in mason jars were some of the hallmarks of a once-thriving restaurant chain that has now dwindled to just five locations. Known as PoFolks, the brand started out trafficking in food aimed at drawing out a post-Depression-era clientele of, well, poor folks. The company operated under the slogan "We're PO But We're Proud." Menu items included intentionally misspelled things like "deelishus" catfish," "kuntry" fried steak, and homemade "biskets." And, yes, drinks were served in mason jars — a throwback to that old Southern custom of storing moonshine and drinking it from the hearty glass containers.

The kitschy approach worked — for a while. At its heyday, PoFolks had over 100 restaurants in operation. A bankruptcy in the late 1980s — after which some franchise owners broke off and rebranded — heralded its decline, though. Even a $20 million investment from movie star Burt Reynolds couldn't save the brand. Reynolds and a music industry friend, Buddy Killen, poured millions into the company in the '80s, only to lose their money and, ultimately, liquidate their assets.

PoFolks opened in 1975, with its first location in Anderson, South Carolina. The restaurant's name was inspired by the country music song "Po' Folks" by Bill Anderson. The problem was, the company owners didn't have the musician's permission to use that name. Anderson was at one point contemplating a lawsuit, but that down-home cookin' evidently softened his resolve, and he instead became a spokesman for the chain. Like Reynolds, Anderson became financially involved with the restaurant brand for a time, becoming a franchisee at one point. The singer had reportedly ceased his involvement by the 1990s, though.