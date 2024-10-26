Transform Leftover Boxed Stuffing Into Crispy Hush Puppies

Boxed stuffing is an easy, delicious side dish that never needs to be wasted when you can simply repurpose it. With just one beaten egg and an air fryer, you can transform this moist, flavorful carb into crispy, dippable hush puppies. Hush puppies have an interesting history and an even better taste, but may be a bit intimidating to new cooks — luckily, this leftover stuffing hack really simplifies all the fuss.

Simply start with three cups of leftover stuffing, combine it with a beaten egg, then scoop the bready mixture into balls. Be sure to spray your air fryer basket to minimize sticking, as well as the tops of the hush puppies to maximize the golden brown color. You'll be frying them for a total of 8 to12 minutes, flipping them halfway through, but the temperature you use can vary. If you like softer hush puppies, set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want their outsides to be very crisp and crunchy, shoot for a temp closer to 375 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit.

Regardless of the temperature, be sure to place your air fryer in a well-ventilated area for the best results. And while you're mixing in the egg, you can also throw other additions into your stuffing. The dish's herbal, savory, and meaty flavor works with plenty of other ingredients.