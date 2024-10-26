Transform Leftover Boxed Stuffing Into Crispy Hush Puppies
Boxed stuffing is an easy, delicious side dish that never needs to be wasted when you can simply repurpose it. With just one beaten egg and an air fryer, you can transform this moist, flavorful carb into crispy, dippable hush puppies. Hush puppies have an interesting history and an even better taste, but may be a bit intimidating to new cooks — luckily, this leftover stuffing hack really simplifies all the fuss.
Simply start with three cups of leftover stuffing, combine it with a beaten egg, then scoop the bready mixture into balls. Be sure to spray your air fryer basket to minimize sticking, as well as the tops of the hush puppies to maximize the golden brown color. You'll be frying them for a total of 8 to12 minutes, flipping them halfway through, but the temperature you use can vary. If you like softer hush puppies, set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want their outsides to be very crisp and crunchy, shoot for a temp closer to 375 or 400 degrees Fahrenheit.
Regardless of the temperature, be sure to place your air fryer in a well-ventilated area for the best results. And while you're mixing in the egg, you can also throw other additions into your stuffing. The dish's herbal, savory, and meaty flavor works with plenty of other ingredients.
Additions to leftover stuffing hush puppies
What you add to your stuffing hushpuppies depends mostly on the original taste of the side dish. If your stuffing has hefty amounts of herbs and meat, try mixing in minced green onions for some bright, sharp flavor. If you find your boxed stuffing to be a touch bland, sprinkle in some extra herbs or try adding shredded meat like chicken or ham. Keep in mind that if you add solid ingredients, they need to be finely chopped so they don't compromise the structure of the hushpuppies.
If your leftovers are a bit dry, this recipe is a great opportunity to add both moisture and flavor. A bit of sriracha or Tabasco does this well, but if you want something without the spice, try a couple tablespoons of chicken stock instead. Be careful not to add too much liquid to the stuffing, as this will make it difficult for the mixture to hold its shape. If you're worried about mixing ingredients right into the hushpuppies, try adding flavor with dipping sauces instead.
A classic homemade aioli is a perfect, customizable choice that transforms mayo with only two main ingredients. You can add mustard and a bit of horseradish for something hot, or olive oil and minced mushrooms for a taste that's more earthy. Roasted peppers, either minced or blended, add a lovely vegetal taste that pairs well with the stronger, richer flavors of the fried stuffing. Whichever other condiments you enjoy on fried foods will surely taste great on these shortcut snacks.