The Once-Popular Italian Chain That Went From Booming To Bankrupt

There's no way to sugarcoat it; the restaurant industry's tough. According to statistics released by the National Restaurant Association, only around a third of food businesses survive for longer than a decade. And even with their many locations, chains aren't excluded from potential downfall. Restaurants once full of buzzy charm transform into tricky financial straits.

Several such chains exist, but the once-popular Johnny Carino's Italian is a prime example. The business is still around, but what was once over 170 locations nationwide in 2006 has now been whittled down to just 24 in 2025. And way back in 2014, its parent company, Fire Up, even filed for bankruptcy, a move that didn't prove successful, as it had to repeat the process in 2016.

So why did this Tuscan-furnished chain — which serves casual pizzas, sandwiches, and comforting Italian-American classics — hit such financial roadblocks? Well, it comes down to hurdles that include navigating rents with landlords, the general competitive nature of casual dining, and other operating costs. Nation's Restaurant News dives into the figures: From the 2014 to 2015 fiscal years, revenue declined from $110 million to $86 million, although more people had visited the restaurant. Locations had already been steadily closing since the 2008 recession, with a downturn in the oil industry and Affordable Care Act expenses also cited as an additional source of financial pressure. So while Olive Garden still fires breadstick after breadstick, all such factors have made Johnny Carino's signature lasagna a little less accessible.