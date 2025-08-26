2000 Vs 2025: How The Price Of McDonald's Big Mac Has Changed

No matter your dining habits, just about everyone's feeling the stress of steep food prices. Whether it's the headline-dominating egg price inflation or the climate-induced strain on produce, these costlier supply chains impact the entire food industry. And the changing tides have even swept up seemingly impervious offerings like the Big Mac.

According to a FinanceBuzz study, between 2014 and 2024, McDonald's menu prices for popular items have doubled on average, a 100% increase that is more than any other fast food chain examined. Going even further back, the hike between 2000 and 2025 is even more dramatic. The Economist's Big Mac Index indicates that the sandwich purchased in the U.S. in April of 2000 would set you back $2.24, while in July 2025, it has climbed to around $6.01.

Admittedly, general purchasing power has substantially shifted over 25 years. After all, the original McDonald's burger in 1940 cost a mere 15 cents, so it's safe to assume there's been some adjustment over the 21st century — to achieve the same value as $2.24 in 2000, you'd need $4.22 in your pocket today. So there is a verifiable partial explanation for the inflation. Nevertheless, many diners are voicing discontent with McDonald's steeper prices, suggesting other forces are at play, too.