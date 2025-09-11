The Best Way To Slice Watermelon? We Tried And Ranked 5 Methods

So you've selected what you hope will be the perfect, deliciously sweet watermelon from the store and took it home, but how in the world are you going to slice it? Should you go for the tried-and-true long slice that we all remember from summer picnics and barbecues? Maybe opt for smaller triangle-shaped pieces, cubes, or maybe even sticks? Or, should you break out the melon-baller and get fancy with your cuts? After all, the way you slice your watermelons can aid in delivery, minimizing mess, and versatility for serving — but is one way better than the others? And which method leads to the tastiest results? It's hard to say. Unless you stick with me, that is.

I bought several watermelons and sliced them up using five different methods in order to find out which one is best. I also ranked the various cuts based on how easy it was to execute the particular shape, versatility for serving, taste (if the cut made a difference), and the amount of mess it produced. By the time we are through, you may not have all of your watermelon questions answered, but you'll have all the detail you need on the best way to cut one up. Let's go!