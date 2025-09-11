The Best Way To Slice Watermelon? We Tried And Ranked 5 Methods
So you've selected what you hope will be the perfect, deliciously sweet watermelon from the store and took it home, but how in the world are you going to slice it? Should you go for the tried-and-true long slice that we all remember from summer picnics and barbecues? Maybe opt for smaller triangle-shaped pieces, cubes, or maybe even sticks? Or, should you break out the melon-baller and get fancy with your cuts? After all, the way you slice your watermelons can aid in delivery, minimizing mess, and versatility for serving — but is one way better than the others? And which method leads to the tastiest results? It's hard to say. Unless you stick with me, that is.
I bought several watermelons and sliced them up using five different methods in order to find out which one is best. I also ranked the various cuts based on how easy it was to execute the particular shape, versatility for serving, taste (if the cut made a difference), and the amount of mess it produced. By the time we are through, you may not have all of your watermelon questions answered, but you'll have all the detail you need on the best way to cut one up. Let's go!
5. Balls
Out of the five different ways I sliced watermelon on my quest to find the best cut, balls were by far my least favorite. For starters, achieving this cut required help from a specialized tool — a melon baller. Aside from the need for a niche tool, the resulting balls of watermelon aren't the most versatile. They would work nicely in salads or piled up on a charcuterie board, but you can forget about getting a satisfying mouthful with every bite. Sure, they look cute, but looks aren't everything, and the watermelon balls I scooped out were proof of that.
My next issue with watermelon balls is that they leave a ton of waste behind. With each scoop, you get a large hollowed-out portion that isn't suitable for serving. You could make a puree with it, but that's about all. As a result, you'll have to find something to do with the leftover watermelon rinds and flesh. To top it all off, I lost a ton of watermelon juice while making balls, and this led to it being less flavorful and less sweet. No, thanks!
In my book, the only redeeming quality of watermelon balls is creating them is quite easy. A simple insertion and a turn of the wrist, and voila! That's not nearly enough for me to become a fan, though. I'll leave this method to folks who are prioritizing aesthetics and presentation. Moving on.
4. Slices
Next up in my ranking is the iconic large slice of watermelon. You know, the one that engulfs the face of a child and leads to sticky arms and fingers on the best of us — that's the one. Honestly, I thought this particular style of slicing a watermelon would fare a little better in my head-to-head competition, but as you can see by its fourth-place spot on my list, it was a bit of a letdown.
My first issue with this cut is its lack of versatility. It's perfect for anyone looking to devour a large chunk, but it isn't the easiest to store in the fridge (you'll need a lot of plastic wrap or an extra-large storage container to get the job done), and it certainly doesn't serve anyone looking for just a couple of bites. Basically, this cut is all or nothing.
Speaking of that, surprisingly, these slices weren't the easiest to cut. I opted for more of a wedge shape with my large slices, and that's probably why I struggled a bit, but regardless, I much prefer the upcoming options. They were easier to manage on multiple fronts, and barring cubes (in third place), they didn't create as much of a juicy mess on my cutting board. I'm not saying I wouldn't cut a watermelon into long slices again, but there's a time and a place for them — like a picnic or barbecue.
3. Cubes
Coming in this place is the standard cube cut. I say "standard" because you see it all the time — fruit salads, salsa, even skewers. It's arguably the most versatile watermelon cut, so I guess its prevalence isn't all that surprising, and you know what? By any standards, it's a solid way to slice your watermelon. The resulting chunks are simple to store in various-sized containers, easy to enjoy in bite-sized pieces — well, maybe two bites for some of them, but you get the picture. Most importantly, it's a fairly easy cut to pull off. It requires a couple of extra passes with your knife, but that's not a big issue since you'll already have it in hand. All in all, cubes are an outstanding pick for most occasions.
The only reason cubed watermelon didn't earn a place in my top two is that slicing it to the desired shape leads to an excessive mess, i.e., a pool of juice was left behind. Watermelon isn't the most hydrating fruit — it's actually the humble tomato — but by the massive mess left on my cutting board, you'd sure as heck think it was. Bummer! I don't know about you, but I want as much of that juicy goodness to stay in the fruit as possible, so the cube had to fall behind a bit. Even so, you better believe cube-shaped cuts of watermelon are here to stay. If you're smart, you'll find a good way to retain some of the juice, though.
2. Sticks
While I never would have guessed it from the start, sticks wound up being my second favorite way to slice a watermelon. Quick, convenient, and simple to execute, they won't let you down. After cutting a whole watermelon in half, all it requires is a simple cross-hatch. Plus, you get to leave a small portion of the rind on the end of every stick, so it couldn't be simpler to pick up and handle. You could easily chop the rinds off if you want as well, but I like the ability to pick it up and enjoy it without the need for cutlery.
Due to the minimal amount of slicing required to cut watermelon sticks, they didn't create nearly as much mess as the options that precede them in my ranking. Thankfully, this means you get to savor more of the juice and flavor in every bite. The large, square sticks also provide a satisfying mouthful with each bite, something I really like. After all, when I'm in the mood for watermelon, I want it to be the main event, and that's exactly what this cut was giving.
Watermelon sticks are great and all, but my number one choice had it beat thanks to increased versatility. The cut that won it all allows for more control over portion size, and that goes a long way when it comes to serving and enjoyment. The entire watermelon was also slightly less easy to manage while slicing sticks.
1. Triangles
Drumroll please ... The absolute best way to slice a watermelon is into triangles! It may not be the most unique type of cut — it's actually one of the most common — but, as it turns out, it's popular for good reason. Not only is cutting watermelon into triangles easy, but there's no need for a specialized tool. Unlike some of the other cuts discussed thus far, it doesn't leave a ton of mess behind, either, which means more juicy deliciousness in every bite.
Another reason triangles came out on top is that they enable you to create any size chunks you like. Yeah, they'll all be triangles, but you can make them as small or as large as you want. Plus, triangles are easy to serve on a plate, and they make storage simple as well. What's not to love?
Watermelon triangles are flavor bombs as-is, but if you want to give them a little something extra, sprinkle them with cayenne pepper. You'll be in for a deliciously sweet and savory treat that borders on perfection — that is, of course, if you can handle the heat.
Methodology
Nothing beats a delicious chunk of watermelon in the summertime heat, so I was thrilled to experiment with the different cuts. After considering my options and picking up a few watermelons at the store, I decided to experiment with the five cuts you find above.
After my slicing and dicing adventure was done, I ranked each of the cuts based on versatility for serving, overall taste, the amount of mess produced (and waste left behind), as well as whether or not special tools were needed. While none of the cuts I executed were all that difficult, some were certainly easier than others, and that factored into my ranking as well. In the end, the simplest to slice, most versatile for serving and storage purposes, and least messy cuts came out on top. Now all you need to do is learn how to pick a perfectly ripe and sweet watermelon from the store (it's not as easy as you might think!) and all your melon bases will be covered.