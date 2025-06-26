Watermelon Isn't Actually The Most Hydrating Fruit To Eat

One of the best ways to up your water intake is through food and beverages that keep us hydrated, especially when we're outdoors, sweltering under the hot sun. Watermelon is a popular fruit as it comes into season all over the country during summer, and with its name literally containing the word "water," as well as an H2O content of about 92%, it's a great choice for quenching your thirst and keeping your skin glowing and your organs well lubricated. However, there is a fruit that is even more hydrating, and it's a shocker — it's the also-red tomato (yes, lest you forget, tomatoes are fruit, not vegetables).

Tomatoes' composition is even more watery, about 94%, and if you've ever tried to cut this fruit when it's ripe, then you likely noticed its moisture content, as it spilled all over your cutting board. Tomatoes are so watery, in fact, that when making sandwiches, some people lay their slices on paper towels to help get rid of some of the dampness, so it doesn't soak through the bread. Aside from their water content, though, tomatoes also contain nearly 300 milligrams of potassium, a crucial mineral that helps regulate water retention in the body. So the next time you're recovering from a lot of sweat loss, instead of supplementing your bottle of water by reaching for a bowl of sliced watermelon, consider a fresh tomato salad instead.