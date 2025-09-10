M&M's Latest Limited-Edition Flavors Are Inspired By Your Favorite Bakery Treats

What was once a brand known for simple candy-covered chocolates has since snowballed into a producer of some of the most unique flavor combinations on the mass market. M&M's announced that it will debut its limited-edition Bakery Collection as part of a larger Dessert Collection in January 2026. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite flavor — Cherry Chocolate Cupcake, Lemon Meringue Pie, or Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll — to join the permanent M&M's lineup.

Even if you're a diehard believer that Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie M&M's are perfect in terms of taste, your position may get shaken up once you try these. Mars isn't just slapping some new flavoring into its tried-and-true chocolate recipe — it's adapting for each new variety. While Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll comes with the standard milk chocolate, Cherry Chocolate Cupcake uses both milk and dark chocolate, and Lemon Meringue Pie includes exclusively white chocolate. While changing recipes for the components of the candy is nothing new, all of these flavors will undoubtedly make for an exciting adventure no matter which one ends up being your favorite.

Once you've picked your favorite, you'll probably want to see it stick around for a while. Don't worry, Mars has you covered. Check out the back of your package for more details on how to participate and help your favorite flavor join all the others in M&M's hall of fame.