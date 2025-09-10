M&M's Latest Limited-Edition Flavors Are Inspired By Your Favorite Bakery Treats
What was once a brand known for simple candy-covered chocolates has since snowballed into a producer of some of the most unique flavor combinations on the mass market. M&M's announced that it will debut its limited-edition Bakery Collection as part of a larger Dessert Collection in January 2026. Fans will be able to vote for their favorite flavor — Cherry Chocolate Cupcake, Lemon Meringue Pie, or Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll — to join the permanent M&M's lineup.
Even if you're a diehard believer that Milk Chocolate Pumpkin Pie M&M's are perfect in terms of taste, your position may get shaken up once you try these. Mars isn't just slapping some new flavoring into its tried-and-true chocolate recipe — it's adapting for each new variety. While Peanut Butter Cinnamon Roll comes with the standard milk chocolate, Cherry Chocolate Cupcake uses both milk and dark chocolate, and Lemon Meringue Pie includes exclusively white chocolate. While changing recipes for the components of the candy is nothing new, all of these flavors will undoubtedly make for an exciting adventure no matter which one ends up being your favorite.
Once you've picked your favorite, you'll probably want to see it stick around for a while. Don't worry, Mars has you covered. Check out the back of your package for more details on how to participate and help your favorite flavor join all the others in M&M's hall of fame.
Previous winners of M&M's Flavor Vote
Starting in 2016, Mars began listening directly to consumer feedback on new M&M varieties. While these flavors were by no means guaranteed to stick around forever, it was a way for the company to engage with its customers and give the majority a little more of what they love.
The first Flavor Vote was all nut-themed. Out of Chili Nut, Honey Nut, and Coffee Nut, Coffee Nut was the winner. Mars also entered voting fans into a lottery for the chance to win a $100,000 cash prize and even become an official M&M's Taste Tester. In 2018, the second Flavor Vote was all about the crunch, with each flavor including a crispy rice center. Crunchy Mint, Raspberry, and Espresso vied for the top spot, but Crunchy Mint proved victorious with its delicious cocoa center.
In 2019, Mars took an international approach to its new line, offering Thai Coconut, Mexican Jalapeño Peanut, and English Toffee flavors. English Toffee proved to be the runaway favorite and joined the shelves alongside other classic varieties. Whether you prefer to add the candy to pancakes for a fun breakfast or enjoy the sweet treats as a nightcap — after all, the classic Halloween candy pairs great with whiskey — each limited-edition flavor has been a home run, earning its spot among the world's most classic confections.