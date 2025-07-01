Add This Classic Candy To Your Pancakes For A Fun Breakfast Twist
Pancakes are one of the go-to fun family breakfasts because of how customizable they are. They offer a sweet yet overall simple flavor profile, the perfect base to add a personal touch. M&Ms are a fun way to add some sweetness, a mild crunch, and a lot of color.
Whether you use a classic store-bought pancake mix or create yours from scratch, there's hardly a recipe that M&Ms won't enhance. For a cleaner look, sprinkle them onto each pancake while it's on the stove. With this method, you can control how many candies you get and ensure they are spread out well to enjoy a chocolatey crunch in every bite.
You can also add them into the batter, but there are two considerations with this route. The first is that you may end up with uneven distribution within and between the pancakes. The second is that the colors will likely bleed into the batter, and it won't give you Pinterest-perfect results. Either way, mini M&Ms will be the best choice to pack in as much candy as you can while still not compromising on the classic pancake texture.
More ways to customize pancakes
To further diversify your breakfast, get creative with different kinds of M&Ms. Peanut and almond varieties will offer a heartier crunch that won't be compromised by the heat, while the fudge-brownie-filled ones will give you a decadent breakfast by even the biggest sweet-tooth's standard. If you want a sweet and salty balance, add crushed pretzels or lightly salted nuts to your M&M pancakes.
If you want to take your pancakes in a savory direction, think outside of the box and mix in a little kimchi. The crunchy, tangy notes will provide a welcome contrast to fluffy pancakes. If you want a little color, bring vegetables like spinach or beets into the mix for vibrant looking pancakes packed with nutrition.
Lastly, don't forget to have fun with the shape. You may have already perfected your batter and want another expression of creativity. Hearts for Valentine's Day or cartoon characters for kids' birthday breakfasts can be achieved with only a squeeze bottle, and will create unforgettable memories to start the day.