Add This Classic Candy To Your Pancakes For A Fun Breakfast Twist

Pancakes are one of the go-to fun family breakfasts because of how customizable they are. They offer a sweet yet overall simple flavor profile, the perfect base to add a personal touch. M&Ms are a fun way to add some sweetness, a mild crunch, and a lot of color.

Whether you use a classic store-bought pancake mix or create yours from scratch, there's hardly a recipe that M&Ms won't enhance. For a cleaner look, sprinkle them onto each pancake while it's on the stove. With this method, you can control how many candies you get and ensure they are spread out well to enjoy a chocolatey crunch in every bite.

You can also add them into the batter, but there are two considerations with this route. The first is that you may end up with uneven distribution within and between the pancakes. The second is that the colors will likely bleed into the batter, and it won't give you Pinterest-perfect results. Either way, mini M&Ms will be the best choice to pack in as much candy as you can while still not compromising on the classic pancake texture.