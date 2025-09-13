The Worst Dunkin' Syrup Is Seriously Lacking In Flavor

Dunkin' is a bastion for quick donut and drink fixes. While it's not exactly your local cafe with its dozens and dozens of artfully curated drink syrups, it does boast a pretty robust selection of syrup flavors to choose from. To save you from decision paralysis, the next time you swing in to try one, check out our list of every Dunkin' syrup, ranked worst to best. While some were real winners, our taster's least favorite was the coconut, and for good reason.

According to our tester, the coconut syrup all but vanished into the depths of the much more robustly flavored coffee. This might have to do with the ingredients. One Reddit user purportedly recorded the ingredients list in a Reddit post from 2021 since the ingredients in Dunkin's extensive allergen PDF aren't listed (only allergens, specifically). The ingredients, as the user listed, include the following: water, glycerin, propylene glycol, natural flavor, and 2% or less of fruit juice for color (via Reddit). You'll notice that there are no sugars or sweeteners at all, which goes for all of Dunkin's flavor shots, as they're meant to be an option for the diabetic. Unfortunately, it means the flavor suffers a bit, as there's no sweetness to distract you from the flat flavor profile of the coconut itself.