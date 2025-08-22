The Best Dunkin' Syrup Is Sweet Yet Nutty

Dunkin's got a lot of flavors. We're talking mocha, caramel, and butter pecan (just to name a few). But with so many syrups to choose from, which one is actually the best? While it's obviously hard to decide, we wanted to anyway. To find out, we sent our taste-tester to try and rank every Dunkin' syrup. And through their delicious (err ... very scientific and rigorous?) testing, they discovered that pistachio is far and away the best syrup America's favorite coffee shop has to offer. And with its recent Spring season return after a seven-year hiatus, customers everywhere were rejoicing. It's creamy, nutty, and subtly sweet — the perfect balance to make a hot or iced coffee pop.

Unfortunately, the syrup isn't available at the time of this writing, but we're hopeful that it'll be a seasonal stunner similar to how pumpkin spice returns annually as an autumn staple. Because, between the various Reddit threads dedicated to how delicious it is and the tons of TikToks praising it as being the best Dunkin' flavor ever, could the company really live with itself if it kept it away? We mean, even McDonald's brought back their snack wraps when people asked enough. So to Dunkin': We love you, and we love your pistachio swirl. Please bring it back at your earliest convenience. TYSM.