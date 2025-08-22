The Best Dunkin' Syrup Is Sweet Yet Nutty
Dunkin's got a lot of flavors. We're talking mocha, caramel, and butter pecan (just to name a few). But with so many syrups to choose from, which one is actually the best? While it's obviously hard to decide, we wanted to anyway. To find out, we sent our taste-tester to try and rank every Dunkin' syrup. And through their delicious (err ... very scientific and rigorous?) testing, they discovered that pistachio is far and away the best syrup America's favorite coffee shop has to offer. And with its recent Spring season return after a seven-year hiatus, customers everywhere were rejoicing. It's creamy, nutty, and subtly sweet — the perfect balance to make a hot or iced coffee pop.
Unfortunately, the syrup isn't available at the time of this writing, but we're hopeful that it'll be a seasonal stunner similar to how pumpkin spice returns annually as an autumn staple. Because, between the various Reddit threads dedicated to how delicious it is and the tons of TikToks praising it as being the best Dunkin' flavor ever, could the company really live with itself if it kept it away? We mean, even McDonald's brought back their snack wraps when people asked enough. So to Dunkin': We love you, and we love your pistachio swirl. Please bring it back at your earliest convenience. TYSM.
Other Dunkin' syrups that can hold you over until pistachio's (inevitable) return
While pistachio may be off the menu for the time being (right, Dunkin'?), there are plenty of other flavors to choose from. For example, butter pecan (which took the no. 2 spot on our list) became a permanent flavor back in 2023, about 10 years after its initial debut. This one earned its place through customer petitions and a classic social media frenzy, so we're desperately hoping pistachio will follow in its footsteps.
Additionally, you've got your fall favorite to keep the peace once the end of August hits. We're talking classic pumpkin spice, of course. Runners up, in our humble opinion, include caramel (which apparently is also beloved on Reddit), mocha, and French vanilla. But really, you can't go wrong with any flavor you try out. Toasted coconut? We're in. Peppermint mocha? Give us five. It's always fun to see what's on the menu and let it lead you wherever your taste buds want to go.