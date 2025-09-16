The Aldi Fairlife Dupe That's Reddit-Approved
Thanks to Aldi, many of us are living the dupe life, swapping its Benton-brand sweets for Girl Scout cookies (especially when the GS cookies aren't in season), its cheddar and parm cheese for Sartori MontAmor, and even its Burman's steak sauce for the pricier A.1. Thanks to Aldi, you too can save on grocery hauls, including fridge essentials, like milk. One Redditor recently alerted the Aldi subreddit to just such an exciting find: Aldi now carries a Fairlife dupe from its store brand Friendly Farms. Called Friendly Farms 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Milk, this lactose-free product is incredibly similar, though not identical, to the name-brand milk.
The ingredients are very much like the Fairlife version; indeed, they're the exact same. It's also very close nutritionally. One Redditor pointed out the price isn't amazing (it's $4.29, versus Fairlife's $4.97 at Walmart), but you do get a serving more in the Aldi carton, which means per ounce, you're paying about three cents less.
As for how the flavor and texture compare, some commenters found it to be sweeter than Fairlife's, while others thought it was watery compared to the name brand. Still, quite a few really liked the milk, with some preferring it compared to Fairlife's. It's definitely worth at least checking out if you're lactose intolerant, want more protein in your diet, or like a sweeter milk.
More Reddit-approved milk from Aldi store brands
Reddit isn't just singing the praises of Aldi's Friendly Farms Ultra-Filtered milk compared to Fairlife. Even in that same thread, someone brought up another Aldi milk that they find superior — its coconut milk, which they noted was insanely well-priced, while a comment underneath praised the thickness and creaminess of the Friendly Farms coconut milk, compared to others. It also helps that it's $3.85 for 64 ounces, whereas Silk's version costs $4.17 for the same amount.
On a different thread on the Aldi subreddit, fans gathered to discuss more of the best non-dairy milks Aldi sells, with several people shouting out Aldi's soy milk, not just for the taste, but for how much cheaper it is than the Silk brand, at $3.29 for 64 ounces, versus $3.99 at Target. And, one commenter pointed out, Aldi's Simply Nature Soy Milk is organic.
Fans of Aldi also enjoy the grocery chain's version of almond milk, which a few commenters on another r/Aldi thread compared favorably to brand names, including Almond Breeze. "I buy it all the time[,] and I love it even more than the name brand," one person enthused, while another went so far as to call it their favorite. Aldi's Friendly Farms Almond milk sells for just $2.45 for 64 ounces, over a dollar less than Almond Breeze, which costs $3.67 from Walmart.