The Aldi Fairlife Dupe That's Reddit-Approved

Thanks to Aldi, many of us are living the dupe life, swapping its Benton-brand sweets for Girl Scout cookies (especially when the GS cookies aren't in season), its cheddar and parm cheese for Sartori MontAmor, and even its Burman's steak sauce for the pricier A.1. Thanks to Aldi, you too can save on grocery hauls, including fridge essentials, like milk. One Redditor recently alerted the Aldi subreddit to just such an exciting find: Aldi now carries a Fairlife dupe from its store brand Friendly Farms. Called Friendly Farms 2% Reduced Fat Ultra-Filtered Milk, this lactose-free product is incredibly similar, though not identical, to the name-brand milk.

The ingredients are very much like the Fairlife version; indeed, they're the exact same. It's also very close nutritionally. One Redditor pointed out the price isn't amazing (it's $4.29, versus Fairlife's $4.97 at Walmart), but you do get a serving more in the Aldi carton, which means per ounce, you're paying about three cents less.

As for how the flavor and texture compare, some commenters found it to be sweeter than Fairlife's, while others thought it was watery compared to the name brand. Still, quite a few really liked the milk, with some preferring it compared to Fairlife's. It's definitely worth at least checking out if you're lactose intolerant, want more protein in your diet, or like a sweeter milk.