Is Aldi's Steak Sauce Just An A.1. Copycat? We Put It To The Test

To steak lovers, adding steak sauce can feel like something of an insult. In fact, to some, reaching for the steak sauce is a faux pas and even an insult to the cook. In any case, those who love sauces often reach for a steak sauce whether the steak feels like it needs it or not, no offense intended. So, then the question becomes which steak sauce do you trust with your steak? For me, it's always been A.1., but Aldi offers a compelling alternative.

No one likes a copycat, but when that copycat becomes a dupe, saving my family money, I'm all for it. That's basically what Burman's is. When you discover a less expensive brand selling essentially the same product for cheaper, it's easy to feel misled. With A.1., you're really paying for a recognizable name. I was determined to figure out if this steak sauce would be as enjoyable as A.1., one of the best steak sauces out there, so I embarked on a blind taste test.

To get the most level-headed comparison possible, I tried each sauce with a steak dinner. While the differences were few, Burman's is different in a significant way that Aldi shoppers have come to know in love. With sauces so similar, it begs the question: If you put Burman's in an empty A.1. container, would anyone notice? I didn't try out this little trick, but Aldi's marketing department should take notice.