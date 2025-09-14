Are Costco Eggs Pasteurized? Here's What You Should Know
Walk into Costco's bustling interior, and foodstuffs like their luxury meat cuts and terrific value rotisserie chicken understandably catch the eye. Yet don't forget that the retailer also sells staples like milk, bread, and eggs to satisfy everyday needs. And particularly when placing the shelled breakfast classic into your cart, pay attention to whether or not the food has been pasteurized.
This preservation process involves heating a food to a certain temperature, thereby eliminating harmful bacteria. Pasteurizing eggs without cooking them is tricky; the food's put into a perfectly heated water bath. Although the technique ensures raw eggs are safe for consumption in applications like emulsions, cocktails, meringues, and as an uncooked topping, the process is both expensive and delicate. Subsequently, the vast majority of eggs sold in the U.S. don't go through pasteurization.
But the always expansive Costco sells egg products of both types, hence why it pays off to be attentive amidst the shopping frenzy. If you buy a carton of their Kirkland Signature Organic Cage Free Eggs, these are unpasteurized, since the technique is not noted on the label. Yet grab the Kirkland Signature Liquid Egg Whites, and these eggs do get pasteurized. The same applies to Gold Circle Farms Liquid Whole Eggs, which also come shell-off. So note such easy-to-miss egg nuance, and you can shop with specific egg uses in mind.
Consider the culinary use when shopping for eggs at Costco
Since Costco presents both unpasteurized and pasteurized egg options, take note of your designated application to make the most out of the shopping. If you're just buying eggs for breakfast classics like a simple cheese omelet, an eggs Benedict, or a quiche, it's best to go with Costco's classic shell-on unpasteurized eggs. The FDA notes that as long as you prepare eggs past the runny phase, these dishes will be safe to eat — plus, they'll come out with improved airy rigidity. Furthermore, unpasteurized eggs also create better textured meringues that entail less beating time, although they do present a health risk if consumed raw.
Nevertheless, the Kirkland Signature pasteurized egg whites will work flawlessly for other uses. They're a great call for bartending, lending a fluffy top to cocktails like a classic amaretto sour or bourbon sour. You're benefited by not needing to separate egg whites from yolks, and there's no stress regarding a risk of illness. Similarly, the pre-packaged liquid eggs make for a convenient addition to sauces, dressings, and ice cream. And if you're dreading cracking lots of eggs for baking, both of these products will work, too. So next time you're shopping at Costco, keep a tab on the simple pasteurization detail; it can tremendously ease your cooking.