Are Costco Eggs Pasteurized? Here's What You Should Know

Walk into Costco's bustling interior, and foodstuffs like their luxury meat cuts and terrific value rotisserie chicken understandably catch the eye. Yet don't forget that the retailer also sells staples like milk, bread, and eggs to satisfy everyday needs. And particularly when placing the shelled breakfast classic into your cart, pay attention to whether or not the food has been pasteurized.

This preservation process involves heating a food to a certain temperature, thereby eliminating harmful bacteria. Pasteurizing eggs without cooking them is tricky; the food's put into a perfectly heated water bath. Although the technique ensures raw eggs are safe for consumption in applications like emulsions, cocktails, meringues, and as an uncooked topping, the process is both expensive and delicate. Subsequently, the vast majority of eggs sold in the U.S. don't go through pasteurization.

But the always expansive Costco sells egg products of both types, hence why it pays off to be attentive amidst the shopping frenzy. If you buy a carton of their Kirkland Signature Organic Cage Free Eggs, these are unpasteurized, since the technique is not noted on the label. Yet grab the Kirkland Signature Liquid Egg Whites, and these eggs do get pasteurized. The same applies to Gold Circle Farms Liquid Whole Eggs, which also come shell-off. So note such easy-to-miss egg nuance, and you can shop with specific egg uses in mind.