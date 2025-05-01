How Are Eggs Pasteurized Without Cooking?

Recurrent, widespread egg recalls often send consumers looking for alternatives. In such a search, you may have heard of pasteurized eggs, which are heat-treated to safeguard against bacteria. But how can eggs be pasteurized without becoming cooked in the process? To get the skinny on the product, Food Republic reached out to expert Elisa Maloberti, a food safety manager at the American Egg Board.

Maloberti explained the process for preparing pasteurized eggs, which account for less than 3 percent of all eggs produced in the United States, per USDA. "The shell egg pasteurization process begins by placing shell eggs into a series of temperature-controlled water baths," she detailed. "These baths are carefully calibrated to gradually raise the internal temperature of the entire egg to just below the point where the egg would begin to cook (also known as the coagulation point)." The delicate practice of keeping the eggs at the exact right temperature for a precise amount of time kills bacteria without cooking the egg. Following pasteurization, the eggs are rapidly cooled to a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit for safety and freshness.

Maloberti doesn't recommend attempting to pasteurize eggs yourself (though methods for at-home pasteurization are floating around online). "Pasteurizing shell eggs at home requires precise, carefully controlled temperatures that are difficult to achieve without specialized equipment," she warned. "If the eggs don't reach the right internal temperature for the right amount of time, harmful bacteria may survive — or you may accidentally start cooking the egg." A commercial product is best — luckily, distinguishing pasteurized eggs at the supermarket is easy, as they are labeled clearly for consumer identification.