Try A Costco Food Court Hack For Mess-Free Snacking On The Go

At Costco you can order your pizza extra crispy or upgrade your slices with raw, diced onions, but that doesn't make it any easier to eat while pushing your cart around the store — you'd still need to take a seat in the food court. But if sitting and eating isn't for you — or for your kids, for that matter — there's a hack making its way around the internet that could definitely come in handy. You'll need to bring a food-safe container and a pair of kitchen shears (though honestly, regular scissors could get the job done, too), then use the shears to cut the slice of pizza into bite-sized bits, letting them drop into the container.

Now just rest the container in your cart's child seat (next to your child, if you have one) and snack to your heart's content while shopping, without making a mess. In fact, if you want to really ensure your fingers stay ungreased, use napkins to blot up any extra oil that might be lurking, glisteningly, on the surface. And if you don't want to carry around a pizza-dirty pair of kitchen shears, you can also bring a zip-top baggie to keep them in until you get home from your shopping trip.

Of course, this hack isn't just useful for shopping. It works for anywhere you need a bite-sized snack, like in the car or while watching your kid's soccer game.