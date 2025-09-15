Try A Costco Food Court Hack For Mess-Free Snacking On The Go
At Costco you can order your pizza extra crispy or upgrade your slices with raw, diced onions, but that doesn't make it any easier to eat while pushing your cart around the store — you'd still need to take a seat in the food court. But if sitting and eating isn't for you — or for your kids, for that matter — there's a hack making its way around the internet that could definitely come in handy. You'll need to bring a food-safe container and a pair of kitchen shears (though honestly, regular scissors could get the job done, too), then use the shears to cut the slice of pizza into bite-sized bits, letting them drop into the container.
Now just rest the container in your cart's child seat (next to your child, if you have one) and snack to your heart's content while shopping, without making a mess. In fact, if you want to really ensure your fingers stay ungreased, use napkins to blot up any extra oil that might be lurking, glisteningly, on the surface. And if you don't want to carry around a pizza-dirty pair of kitchen shears, you can also bring a zip-top baggie to keep them in until you get home from your shopping trip.
Of course, this hack isn't just useful for shopping. It works for anywhere you need a bite-sized snack, like in the car or while watching your kid's soccer game.
Another clever Costco food court pizza container hack that will feed a crowd
If you need a little bit more Costco pizza than what will fit into a small container, listen up. There's another clever hack making the rounds, and this one will feed multiple adults. All you need is an entire Costco food court pizza and a gallon zip-top bag. You'll then fold the pizza, crust-side-out, in half once along the middle cut (mesmerizingly made using a pizza cutting guide), then again, so that it's a fourth of its original size, and stuff the entire pizza "pocket" into the plastic bag. Yes, the whole thing will fit, and if it doesn't at first, you just have to shake and shimmy the bag gently until the folded pie settles down a bit so that you can secure the top.
By folding it so that the toppings remain inside you keep the cheese and sauce from smearing around the inside of the bag, while the fit is tight enough to hold everything in place (more or less), so you also don't have to worry about stuff sliding off vertically. What will you do with this super-mobile Costco pizza? You can take it to the park for that free concert or the brewery that allows outside foods. Or you might even take it into a sports stadium to save yourself a little dough (pun intended) on snacks.