The Discontinued Starbucks Drink That Reddit Misses Dearly

When Starbucks announces that it's discontinuing a drink, the revelation is usually met with some sadness, chagrin, and even in certain cases anger. But few drinks inspire as much nostalgia as the S'mores Frappuccino. To this day, Redditors continue to vent about how much they miss the delicious frozen drink, with one who purported to be an employee even confessing to trying to recreate it at the store. Sadly, the result wasn't quite the same. As they lamented, "The nostalgia, the happiness, all from that drink. Why did we discontinue it in the first place?" Another poster agreed, writing, "I would do anything to have just one more s'mores frapp, everything about it was perfection and I am still hoarding a bottle of marshmallow syrup for the apocalypse."

There are dozens of such posts bemoaning the loss of the S'mores Frappuccino. The drink itself was essentially dessert in a cup, cleverly designed to mimic the campfire classic. Starbucks layered marshmallow-infused whipped cream, drizzled in chocolate sauce, and poured in a blend of coffee, milk, graham crackers, and ice before topping it off with even more marshmallow whipped cream and a graham cracker crumble.

Each sip was a mix of creamy sweetness, chocolate syrup, and graham cracker crunch. Starbucks first introduced the drink nationwide in 2015, and according to USA Today the company confirmed the beverage was "inspired by the nostalgic summer experience of roasting S'mores." It debuted as part of the Summer Collection that year, was incredibly popular, and made a brief comeback in 2019 before disappearing again.