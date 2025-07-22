'I'm Heartbroken': The Discontinued Starbucks Drink Reddit Will Miss This Fall
Starbucks offers quite a robust array of beverages. In addition to its classic lineup, the chain also sells regional creations, as well as a Starbucks secret menu. Yet among such a sea of beverages, it's the seasonal favorites that consistently garner special intrigue. Year after year, beloved sippers like the Pumpkin Spice Latte pique consumers' interest come early fall. For some, such beverages deliver a flavor patiently awaited for months.
So when the 2025 fall menu dropped, users on a Reddit thread caught a glaring omission. Don't worry, it's not the aforementioned PSL; according to a press release Starbucks shared with Food Republic, "consumer interest in PSL products is increasing year over year." That drink is more beloved than ever. Rather, no apple crisp-flavored creations appear on the menu. For fans, it's a big blow: "I'm ... devastated they aren't bringing apple crisp back," one Redditor commented.
In fact, compared to the 2024 fall menu, which featured options like the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato, there's not a single seasonal apple item. While Starbucks' fan-favorite Baked Apple Croissant made the permanent menu, no apple crisp variations — hot or cold — or app-exclusive drinks like the Iced Caramel Apple Cream Latte made the cut. For now, only pumpkin and pecan flavors are expected for fall 2025.
Starbucks' apple crisp lineup wasn't a universal favorite
If the news disappoints you too, take note that Starbucks often releases spontaneous surprise beverages, so not all hope is lost. Nevertheless, the disappearance of apple crisp creations impacts not only already-marketed builds, but also many customizable consumer favorites. On the same Reddit thread, one user noted, "Adding the apple brown sugar syrup to my iced chais was my favorite thing." Others lamented mouth-watering possibilities: "A tart apple Refresher would be so good for fall."
Undoubtedly, there's been some sort of shift from the 2024 Starbucks fall menu debut. Truth be told, not everyone loved the apple crisp lineup. On a different Reddit thread from 2024, users discussed the apple crisp's bitter flavor, with one stating that "the actual syrup is pretty disgusting." Since then, Redditors on a separate thread for Starbucks baristas also noted a sudden discontinuation of the Caramel Apple Spice beverage in Canada. While the drink continues to be sold in U.S. locations, such rocky signals might suggest a phasing out of Starbucks' apple-based beverages. For now, look forward to exciting new pecan and pumpkin combinations — but no new fruit-based arrivals.