The Pretzel Capital Of The World Is Located In This Pennsylvania City

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Believe it or not, the pretzel capital of the world is not in Munich or Würzburg, but rather in the small Pennsylvania city of Reading. In the 1700s, German immigrants who moved to Pennsylvania brought with them a love of soft, lye-boiled, hand-twisted breads. These immigrants settled in areas like Lititz and Lancaster, where early bakers laid the foundation for large-scale commercial pretzel making.

According to the Berks History Center, Julius Sturgis opened a commercial pretzel bakery in Lititz, near Reading, in 1861, widely credited with being the first. However there are also reports that a man named Benjamin Lichtenthaler built the first such bakery in 1860, or that a baker named John Sauermilch set up shop even earlier, around 1846.

Regardless, what is certain is that the city attracted a host of pretzel makers, and by the late 19th century, dozens of bakeries operated across the city, producing everything from traditional twists to innovative pretzel sticks. According to a local history website, at one point, Reading was home to 26 different bakeries, which earned it the nickname "Pretzel City." By the 1940s, Reading was responsible for producing one-third of all pretzels baked in the United States. According to a local tourism guide, Pennsylvania continues to dominate the pretzel industry today, with about 80% of U.S. pretzels made in the state.