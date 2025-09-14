The Pretzel Capital Of The World Is Located In This Pennsylvania City
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Believe it or not, the pretzel capital of the world is not in Munich or Würzburg, but rather in the small Pennsylvania city of Reading. In the 1700s, German immigrants who moved to Pennsylvania brought with them a love of soft, lye-boiled, hand-twisted breads. These immigrants settled in areas like Lititz and Lancaster, where early bakers laid the foundation for large-scale commercial pretzel making.
According to the Berks History Center, Julius Sturgis opened a commercial pretzel bakery in Lititz, near Reading, in 1861, widely credited with being the first. However there are also reports that a man named Benjamin Lichtenthaler built the first such bakery in 1860, or that a baker named John Sauermilch set up shop even earlier, around 1846.
Regardless, what is certain is that the city attracted a host of pretzel makers, and by the late 19th century, dozens of bakeries operated across the city, producing everything from traditional twists to innovative pretzel sticks. According to a local history website, at one point, Reading was home to 26 different bakeries, which earned it the nickname "Pretzel City." By the 1940s, Reading was responsible for producing one-third of all pretzels baked in the United States. According to a local tourism guide, Pennsylvania continues to dominate the pretzel industry today, with about 80% of U.S. pretzels made in the state.
From pretzel twists to pretzel sticks
Prior to ever reaching U.S. shores, pretzels were popular in western Europe as soft breads, with that characteristic twist. But once they reached the U.S. their form and texture began to shift. The Tom Sturgis company (operated by descendants of the original Julius Sturgis) states it produced the first crisp, hard pretzels in the U.S. While soft pretzels remain beloved, hard pretzels became the industry standard as they are easier to store and ship.
Other companies such as Unique Snacks, and Faller's Pretzels established themselves in Reading and surrounding Berks County and similarly began experimenting with these hard pretzels. Faller's Pretzels became known for thin crunchy pretzel sticks, cut to snacking size.
From pretzel twists dipped in chocolate or pretzel nuggets stuffed with peanut butter, Pennsylvania bakeries keep reinventing a centuries-old snack. Today's pretzel aisles are filled with modern spins, like pretzel sandwich buns, and super light extra thins. And let's not forget, the introduction of the butter pretzel — which adds shortening to the dough for a richer, more indulgent taste — is a distinctly modern twist on the original austere recipe.
Ways to enjoy your salty Reading treat
The enduring appeal of pretzels lies in their remarkable salty flexibility. If you're seeking a traditional, hands-on experience, you can easily make soft pretzels at home, using a bit of lye to achieve that fresh chewy taste.
However if you want to enjoy the crunchy hard-baked Reading speciality, there are endless options. Try crushing hard pretzels for a salty pie crust that goes great with a creamy pumpkin cheese cake and delivers an unreal sweet-and-salty combo. Or crumble some pretzel sticks on top of a rich baked mac and cheese right before you put it in the oven for a crispy crust. Similarly add a fine layer of crushed pretzel dust to your next shepard's pie for a crunchy finish. Of course, the simplest and perhaps most authentic way to enjoy this Pennsylvania specialty remains enjoying them in their purest form: straight from the bag as a perfectly portable and satisfying snack.