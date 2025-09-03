Most people roll up to a fast food chain and order either a beloved item or branch out into an exciting new offering. Yet some keep a closer eye on the nutrition of a meal, focusing specifically on protein. Indeed, the essential macronutrient is worthy of attention. Consuming protein offers crucial benefits like building muscle mass, strengthening bones, and prolonging satiation.

Across the range of fast food burgers, there's a surprising amount of variation in protein content. So whether you're bulking or aiming to ward off late-night snacks, it pays to know which chain to head to. To guarantee an extra high-protein burger, consider popping by Wendy's and ordering the Dave's Triple. Featuring three quarter-pound patties, the sandwich packs in an impressive 71 grams of protein. This means that just one order will satisfy the daily protein requirements for both men and women, if following the USDA's Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

If that's not enough, you could also request the T-Rex Burger, one of Wendy's secret fast food menu items, which is essentially a Dave's Triple times three — it stacks nine patties on one sandwich. Suffice it to say, such possibilities make Wendy's a dependable choice to meet protein needs.