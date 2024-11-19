What Type Of Fish Is In Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich?
Have you ever enjoyed a Burger King Big Fish, savoring the crispy breaded fish fillet, tangy tartar sauce and pickles, and crunchy lettuce, and wondered exactly what kind of fish you're eating? The answer is 100% wild Alaska pollock, a whitefish caught in the waters off the coast of Alaska that's among the most consumed seafoods in the U.S.
Wild Alaska pollock is related to cod and has a similar mild taste and a flaky, firm-yet-tender texture. It's loaded with healthy low-fat protein and Omega-3 fatty acids. Alaska pollock is also sustainable; It's is abundant in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska, so there are no concerns about overfishing. That abundance also makes wild Alaska pollock more affordable, so it won't take as big a bite out of your wallet as many other kinds of fish.
You're likely eating wild Alaska pollock when you have a fish sandwich at most fast food chains, not just Burger King. McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, White Castle's Fish Sliders, and Long John Silver's Fish Meals all use this fish. And many of the fish products you buy in the supermarket are made with wild Alaska pollock, including several varieties of Gorton's frozen breaded fish fillets and fish sticks. In fact, this versatile fish can be found in over 1,000 foods.
How you can cook at home with Alaska pollock
You can use this budget-friendly fish to make your own recipes at home. Because of its mild flavor, Alaska pollock readily takes on other flavors, so you can experiment with whatever mix of seasonings, spices, and sauces you like to jazz it up. Include it in a rich seafood chowder, make light and tasty fish tacos, or dredge it in a seasoned mix of flour and cornmeal and pan-fry for a sandwich that rivals the Burger King Big Fish! Be sure to add some underrated fish sandwich toppings like harissa or tahini. Of course, you can go with a more traditional preparation by baking it with drizzled olive oil, minced garlic, lemon slices, and parsley — or brush the filets with butter, garlic, and paprika and cook them on the grill.
If you want to be adventurous, try cooking with imitation crab, which is made from whitefish — usually pollock. The fish is minced, washed, and blended with other ingredients to make a paste that's molded into imitation crab. Because it's cheaper than the real thing, it's widely used in prepared foods like seafood salad or sushi rolls. An easy way to use this revamped pollock is to use it just like crab. Blend it with cream cheese, mayo, and spices to make a dip; mix it with breadcrumbs, scallions, parsley, and seasonings to make stuffed mushrooms; stir fry some crab fried rice; or try your hand at classics like crab cakes and crab salad.