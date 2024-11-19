What Type Of Fish Is In Burger King's Big Fish Sandwich?

Have you ever enjoyed a Burger King Big Fish, savoring the crispy breaded fish fillet, tangy tartar sauce and pickles, and crunchy lettuce, and wondered exactly what kind of fish you're eating? The answer is 100% wild Alaska pollock, a whitefish caught in the waters off the coast of Alaska that's among the most consumed seafoods in the U.S.

Wild Alaska pollock is related to cod and has a similar mild taste and a flaky, firm-yet-tender texture. It's loaded with healthy low-fat protein and Omega-3 fatty acids. Alaska pollock is also sustainable; It's is abundant in the Bering Sea and Gulf of Alaska, so there are no concerns about overfishing. That abundance also makes wild Alaska pollock more affordable, so it won't take as big a bite out of your wallet as many other kinds of fish.

You're likely eating wild Alaska pollock when you have a fish sandwich at most fast food chains, not just Burger King. McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, White Castle's Fish Sliders, and Long John Silver's Fish Meals all use this fish. And many of the fish products you buy in the supermarket are made with wild Alaska pollock, including several varieties of Gorton's frozen breaded fish fillets and fish sticks. In fact, this versatile fish can be found in over 1,000 foods.