10 Flavor-Boosting Ingredients To Take Your Beef Stew To The Next Level
Though already hearty and satisfying, sometimes you just want to take your beef stew to the next level. When you've already conquered the challenges of perfectly searing your meat, selecting the right mix of vegetables, and simmering it all to the perfect texture, your next step should be turning to new, game-changing ingredients.
When considering what you should add, think about the flavor profile your current recipe already has. Most beef stews are rich and meaty, full of earthy vegetable flavor and salt, so adding more of this may end up overpowering other seasonings. Instead, think about ways to add a bit of sharpness, spice, heat, or sweetness that complement your existing ingredients while still providing new flavors. The right combination should always elevate the dish as a whole rather than serve as a glorified condiment.
You'll also need to consider what form these ingredients should take. You can coat your meat in dried spices before searing, ensuring they infuse your dish at every step of the recipe. Conversely, you can mix in a ribbon of acidic ingredients at the very end, completing it with a sharp note of flavor that brightens up the whole pot. Knowing when to include your new ingredients is just as important as knowing what to add, so familiarize yourself with your new secret seasoning before dropping it in the pot.
Brown mustard seed
Brown mustard seed is one of the best ways to add spicy heat to stews, filling the backs of your sinuses with a heady warmth while still pairing beautifully with most rich and savory ingredients. Toast whole mustard seeds, grind them once cooled, then toss or coat your beef before searing for maximum flavor.
Grated ginger
When it comes to aromatics, there are few ingredients more flavorful and versatile than ginger. Grate a half-inch nub and toss it in at the beginning of your simmer to give your stew a delicious note that's part floral, part vegetable, and completely game-changing.
Cinnamon
An unexpected warm spice that adds new dimensions to beef stew, cinnamon is perfect for adding a bit of mulled flavor to your dish and only requires you to drop in a stick or two while it simmers. While Ceylon varieties are a touch sweet and may even have some floral notes, try a cassia variety for something bold and spicy.
Tamari
Richer and a bit less salty, tamari is a cousin of soy sauce that is perfect for slipping some umami into liquid-based recipes. While soy sauce is sharp and immediately noticeable even in small quantities, tamari is okay with blending into the background, supporting the richness of your beef without adding as much extra sodium.
Chutney
As far as finishing ingredients go, there are few that can level up your beef stew with more sweet and tangy tastes than chutney. If you're looking for something a touch fruity, try adding a mango chutney rich in cumin or cinnamon during the last 15 minutes of a simmer for a comprehensive balance between sweet and bitter.
Sichuan peppercorns
If you're looking for a bit of heat and tons of unique flavor, it's hard to go wrong with these firecrackers. When toasted and simmered in the broth, Sichuan peppercorns impart a moderate heat that's palatable for those with a low spice tolerance but hot enough to be immediately noticeable and aromatic.
Lemongrass
Lemongrass is an incredible herb when treated right, capable of delivering a taste that's not quite citrus and not quite floral, but somehow combines the best of both worlds. Since lemongrass isn't nearly as acidic as vinegar or citrus juice, it adds an incredible aroma to your stew while keeping it hearty and heavy.
Ancho chiles in adobo
While finding high-quality, dried ancho chiles is a real challenge in some grocery stores, the canned versions in adobo sauce are readily available in most places. Between the sweet richness of the adobo and the smoky depth of the chiles, they're a great way to give your beef stew a taste that's halfway between old school American barbecue and some of the best foods from a taqueria.
Tannin-heavy red wine
While lighter red wines like pinot noir may be great for desserts, a darker wine, such as a cabernet sauvignon with tons of tannins and notes of tobacco, leather, and smoke, may be just what you need to level up your beef stew. When left to simmer, even a small amount adds an incredible depth and complexity to your dish.
Powdered mashed potatoes
If you need to fix a watery beef stew that could use an extra dose of heartiness, powdered mashed potatoes are the best option. Full of carbs and with some varieties also containing butter and salt, this both thickens your liquid and leaves you feeling 100% satisfied after every bowl.