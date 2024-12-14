The Unexpected Warm Spice That Adds A New Dimension To Beef Stew

Imagine a chilly night, a comfy sweater, candlelight, and a big old glass of red wine. What pairs more perfectly with that combo than a bowl of rich and succulent beef stew? Browned meat and alliums, caramelized tomatoes, and a low-and-slow cook contribute deep flavors to most beef stew recipes, but you can amp up the complexity even more with the addition of a delicious warming spice — cinnamon.

When paired with desserts, cinnamon tends to read as sweet, floral, and citrusy, but when you use it in savory applications, it lends a spicy, sharp, and earthy profile. It pairs really well with common stew ingredients, like onions, tomatoes, red wine, black pepper, and of course, the beef itself. Use just a little bit, and you will be amazed at how much more dynamic a simple beef stew with wine tastes. For similar reasons, cinnamon is also the secret spice your chili deserves.

You only need about half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon per two pounds of meat, and make sure to sprinkle it in after the aromatics have already been cooked down. Once you add the spices, they should only cook in the fat for about 30 seconds, so the flavors can bloom without burning. After that, add in your liquid, whether it be wine, beer, water, broth or stock. Alternatively, just throw a whole cinnamon stick into the braising liquid for a mellow flavor that perfumes the whole dish. Serve your cinnamon-scented beef stew with sweet potato mash or roasted winter squash to really complement the warm spice.