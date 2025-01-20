The Common Pantry Staple To Fix Watery Beef Stew

Beef stew is a rich and hearty, perennial family favorite that's pretty easy to prepare — although it can take all day to cook. So, what do you do when you've been waiting patiently — the meat is nice and tender, and everything's tasting just right — but your beef stew is still a bit watery? You could thicken it with a cornstarch slurry or make a roux with flour. But that just seems so last century — staid and overly complicated. To fix your watery beef stew, think inside the box, as it were: Add potato flakes.

Yep, you can thicken beef stew without cornstarch or flour. Potato flakes, or instant mashed potatoes, are the only addition you need to go from thin, beef-flavored liquid to dense, robust stew — right on the precipice of gravy if you'd like. With instant mashed potatoes, you don't have to make a slurry or premix the flakes with anything. Just shake some from the package — about a tablespoon at a time — and mix with the stew broth until thickened to your desired consistency.

The starch in the potato flakes acts as a natural thickening agent, absorbing the liquid and integrating seamlessly with the stock. And if you're using plain instant potatoes, the only flavor they'll add is, well, potato. So, skip the extra steps, and thicken your beef stew with instant mashed potatoes — it can even wait until the very last minute.