Scoops Of The Past: Classic Ice Cream Parlors That Closed Down
I scream, you scream, we all scream — especially when our favorite ice cream parlor closes down. For many of us, ice cream is more than just a cool dessert. It's tied to family outings, summer vacations, birthday parties, and late-night treats with friends. Those classic parlors often felt like staples of our communities, where everyone could come together over a shared love of hot fudge sundaes and banana splits. But businesses change, and people move on. And when those beloved spots shut their doors and get replaced with something newer and shinier, it can feel like a piece of our childhood is slipping through the cracks.
That's why today we'll be shining a light on some ice cream parlors that truly made their mark in America. From widespread chains to local favorites, this list highlights ice cream parlors that created memories that have lasted long after that last scoop was served.
Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour
Founded by Bob Farrell and Ken McCarthy in Portland, Oregon, Farrell's Ice Cream Parlour quickly grew from a small shop to a large chain with 58 locations. While Farrell's opened in 1963, the parlor embraced an old-fashioned aesthetic with employees wearing red vests, sleeve garters, and straw boater hats and retro red wallpaper adorning the interior. Each location featured an old-school candy counter and a player piano. With its vintage charm and lively atmosphere, Farrell's became a go-to spot for children's birthday parties, thanks in part to its iconic free sundae offering on kids' special day.
Farrell's had even more success after partnering with the Marriott Corporation in the 1970s, reaching 120 locations by 1975. But the success was fleeting. Marriott sold Farrell's to new ownership in 1982, and changes to the brand decreased its popularity. By the 1990s, Farrell's had all but disappeared, with only a handful of locations still in business. Still, the parlor didn't see its true end until decades later when the last remaining location shut down in Brea, California, in 2019.
Prince Castle Ice Cream
Located in the greater Chicago area, Prince Castle Ice Cream was around long before many of us were probably alive. Founded in 1931 by childhood friends Walter Fredenhagen and Earl Prince, the parlor stood out for its whimsical castle design. At the peak of its success, the chain boasted 20 locations. It eventually became best known for its One in a Million malted milkshakes, which were said to have been so thick they could barely fit through a straw. They came in 12 flavors and sold at the pretty much unbelievable price of two glasses for just 12 cents.
Prince Castle quickly grew into a regional favorite, reportedly selling over one million gallons of ice cream a year at its height. But eventually its popularity declined, and Fredenhagen and Prince went their separate ways in the 1950s. Fredenhagen renamed some of his stores Cock Robin, while the original Prince Castle name faded. By 2008, the last Cock Robin under his ownership closed, bringing the final remaining connection to the original chain to an end. Today, one Cock Robin location exists in California under completely different ownership and operates as a fast casual restaurant.
Bischoff's
After almost a century in business, Bischoff's closed its doors in 2023. While Albert Bischoff first started selling ice cream in the 1890s in New York, he found a long-term home across the Hudson in Teaneck, New Jersey, where he moved the business in 1934. For generations, the old-fashioned ice cream parlor served as a North Jersey staple.
But even cultural cornerstones aren't immune to financial strain. Bischoff's granddaughter Anita Mather, who owned the shop with her family, said in a 2022 interview with ABC 7 that Bischoff's was "not taking in as much as [it was] putting out." The shop initially shut down that year, only to stage a comeback as a pop-up in 2023. With an upgraded menu, new look, and overwhelming support, Bischoff's had hopes to permanently re-open that spring. Unfortunately, those plans never materialized. In August 2023, Bischoff's said its final goodbye via a heartfelt Instagram message thanking customers for their decades of support.
Steve's Ice Cream
Established in 1973, Steve's Ice Cream revolutionized the ice cream world. Long before Cold Stone Creamery mix-ins or Ben & Jerry's over-the-top flavors, Steve Herrell introduced a simple yet groundbreaking concept: mixing in cookies, candies, or other treats directly into the ice cream for a unique flavor experience. Herrell first showcased this concept at his shop that was founded in Davis Square in Somerville, Massachusetts.
While the ice cream parlor was highly popular (with wait times in line sometimes as long as two hours), things shifted after Herrell sold the business and it came under new ownership. After the sale, the brand struggled to maintain its charm, and by 1990, Steve's Ice Cream had closed its doors. But that wasn't the end of Herrell's ice cream legacy. He went on to open Herrell's Ice Cream in Northampton, Massachusetts, with partner Judy Herrell. The parlor carried on the tradition of bold mix-ins (or smoosh-ins as Herrell's now refers to them). Today, Herrell's is still thriving, with two locations now under its belt.
Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream
After 80 years of serving ice cream in Los Angeles, Gill's Old Fashioned Ice Cream closed its doors in 2017. Unlike many parlors that closed due to financial troubles, Gill's closure came down to infrastructure. The shop, located in LA's Original Farmers Market, had been asked to remodel for three years to meet updated design standards.
Robert "Bob" Gill had worked at the ice cream stand owned by his father since 1937, just three years after the opening of the market itself. Decades later, in the 2010s, he passed the parlor down to his daughter, Jody, when he became ill. After decades of operation, the Gill family ultimately decided to close up shop after facing the ongoing remodeling demands. Gill's was a cultural institution in its own right, and its departure saddened both loyal customers and the Gill family. The closure not only marked the end of a business but also the end of a cherished piece of LA history.
Bailey's Ice Cream
Known for its classic sundaes, decadent hot fudge, and old-fashioned charm, Bailey's Ice Cream was a New England staple for over a century. The Boston-based ice cream chain opened in 1873, initially starting out selling candy but later adding ice cream. Over time, the establishment grew in size. At its peak, Bailey's boasted 11 locations across eastern Massachusetts.
Although Bailey's closed its doors in 1989, its legacy lingers. As recently as four years ago, former customers were sharing fond memories about the shop on Reddit, reminiscing about its marble-top tables, heart-shaped chairs, and indulgent sundaes layered with hot fudge and butterscotch. But for many, Bailey's was more than a place to satisfy a sweet tooth. It was a beloved part of their childhood, a place where they held their first job or gathered for family outings. The fact that Bailey's legacy lives on almost 50 years after its closure speaks volumes for its impact on generations of New Englanders.
Goff's Drive In
Goff's Drive In has one of the most heartbreaking stories on this list. Founded in 1948 by Edwin Goff, the Orlando ice cream shop served scoops and sundaes for over 70 years. In the 1970s, WIilliam Truesdell purchased the business, and it remained family-owned, eventually being passed to Truesdell's grandson, who ran the shop for 13 years.
But then the unthinkable happened. In 2022, Goff's experienced a devastating fire that officials say was intentionally set. The shop ultimately shut down due to damages. While the owner of Goff's insisted "This isn't goodbye. This is see you later" via Facebook, Goff's has yet to re-open as of 2025. Today, the location is home to a different ice cream shop with new owners and a new name. Still, the fact that ice cream is still being served from this historic Orlando address proves that Goff's legacy has not been and will never be erased.
Jim-Jim's Water-Ice and Homemade Ice Cream
Growing up in the Northeast, few things hit the spot on a sweltering summer day like a cup of Italian ice (or "water-ice" as it's often called). But in many parts of the country, the frozen treat is practically unheard of — a fact Jim Moy learned firsthand. After taking a friend from Texas to try water-ice in Philadelphia (where it's a very popular frozen treat), Moy was shocked by their reaction. They not only loved it but also expressed how much they wished they could get some back home. The interaction sparked an idea for Moy, and in 1994, Jim-Jim's Water-Ice was born in Austin.
For decades, Jim-Jim's became a local favorite, offering a taste of the Philly tradition in the heart of Central Texas. While the shop was known for its water-ice, the menu expanded to include homemade ice cream in 2012. Sadly, after over 30 years in business, Jim-Jim's announced its closure in July 2025. The news left many customers heartbroken, especially those who had grown up stopping by for a cup of water-ice on hot summer days. While Moy expressed sadness, he also shared excitement about his retirement. For now, the shop will be open until the end of September (unless they sell out sooner than that). So if you're reading this and happen to be in the area, it may not be too late to savor the beloved Austin establishment.