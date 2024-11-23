What Makes Philadelphia's Water Ice Different From Other Frozen Treats?
On a hot summer day, there is absolutely nothing that hits the spot quite like water ice, scooped up with a plastic spoon by the side of the city pool. This frozen dessert is beloved by us Philadelphians, as quintessential to the city as soft pretzels, cheesesteaks, yelling, and the Philly Fanatic.
But what makes Philadelphia's water ice different from other frozen treats? Think of a sorbet, but simpler — an icy, fruity dessert that is not quite as smooth, but with all of the sweet and tart flavor. Much like the difference between ice cream and gelato, it's a subtle but important distinction. Water ice is traditionally made from just water, sugar, and real fruit or fruit juice. It's also somewhat similar to ice cream in that it's usually churned or whipped, but it's dairy-free. This treat may go by other names elsewhere, but what makes it truly water ice is its Philadelphia roots.
Classic water ice flavors include cherry, mango, and lemonade, but today's producers have innovated to new heights, with flavors like coconut, blueberry pomegranate, pineapple orange, and even birch beer. You can now enjoy water ice at hip storefronts and restaurants, as well, but the best is served street-side and without any frills.
The Philadelphian history of water ice
Water ice traces its history back to the original Italian granita, another sweet treat made with water, sugar, and fruit. Italian immigrants brought their granita-making traditions to Philadelphia, adapting and refining the recipe until it became uniquely Philadelphian. Some say water ice is the same thing as Italian ice, but others call them similar yet distinct desserts, with Italian ice being smoother. Water ice is still blended well, giving it a smoother consistency than shaved ice, a snow cone, or a slushy. Because the fruit flavor is mixed into the water before freezing, not layered on top like with shaved ice, water ice also gives you a fuller, more flavorful bite.
Perhaps the most important distinction of this sweet treat is making sure you pronounce it right. We Philadelphians lay our accent thick on it, and call it "wooder ice," with an emphasis on the long "o". Water ice vendors have now spread across the greater Philadelphia area, and even down the shore. A modern water ice innovation is the gelati –layers of water ice and frozen custard or ice cream. This hybrid dessert adds an extra layer of creaminess to the favorite Philly summer staple.
Tips for making your own water ice
Water ice is meant to be a food of the people. Neighborhood vendors and family-run shops serve it from big tubs, scooping it out like ice cream, so don't be afraid to try and make your own — Philadelphians have been for decades!
Making Philadelphia-style water ice at home requires a bit of precision, but the payoff is worth it. Start by preparing a simple syrup: simmer two parts water and one part sugar until the sugar completely dissolves. Remove the syrup from heat, add lemon juice or whatever juice you like, and stick the mixture in the fridge for a few hours. Once chilled, churn the mixture in an ice cream maker, which is essential for achieving the smooth, semi-solid texture unique to water ice. If you don't have an ice cream maker, you can still make water ice, but just like no-churn ice cream, it will require some vigorous stirring.
Lemon and other fruits are beloved water ice flavors, but there are truly no limits to the customization. Take your favorite fruit juice, be it apple, peach, or even pineapple, and use this as the base for your home-made treat. Or, combine different juices to make a fruit cocktail mix that flavor-blasts your ice. You can also craft a homemade gelati by layering in scoops of homemade vanilla ice cream. And while whipped cream is not a traditional Philly water ice topping, if it floats your boat, feel free to dollop some on top.