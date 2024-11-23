On a hot summer day, there is absolutely nothing that hits the spot quite like water ice, scooped up with a plastic spoon by the side of the city pool. This frozen dessert is beloved by us Philadelphians, as quintessential to the city as soft pretzels, cheesesteaks, yelling, and the Philly Fanatic.

But what makes Philadelphia's water ice different from other frozen treats? Think of a sorbet, but simpler — an icy, fruity dessert that is not quite as smooth, but with all of the sweet and tart flavor. Much like the difference between ice cream and gelato, it's a subtle but important distinction. Water ice is traditionally made from just water, sugar, and real fruit or fruit juice. It's also somewhat similar to ice cream in that it's usually churned or whipped, but it's dairy-free. This treat may go by other names elsewhere, but what makes it truly water ice is its Philadelphia roots.

Classic water ice flavors include cherry, mango, and lemonade, but today's producers have innovated to new heights, with flavors like coconut, blueberry pomegranate, pineapple orange, and even birch beer. You can now enjoy water ice at hip storefronts and restaurants, as well, but the best is served street-side and without any frills.