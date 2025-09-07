14 Route 66 Diners That Everyone Should Visit At Least Once

The secret to Rock Cafe's success has nothing to do with recipes or location — it's all about the larger-than-life owner. Dawn Welch operates at full throttle, shouting orders across the kitchen with high energy. Her cheeky grin never fades while she gives her loyal staff grief or teases customers. Dawn has recruited her family and friends into the daily chaos, turning every shift into something resembling a spirited family reunion.

Her outsized personality caught Disney's attention, and the creators of the movie "Cars" were so taken with her that they modeled the character Sally after her. Pixar's animators made repeated trips to the diner, studying her mannerisms to get the character just right. "My eyeballs look like her and my smile looks like her and I'm always sassing off people, which is why Sally was so sassy in the movie," Dawn explains with characteristic directness on the diner's YouTube video.

The food is classic diner fare with Dawn's personal touches. Fried pickles arrive golden and addictive, while the buffalo burger is made with meat from local herds. Everything is made on Betsy, the cafe's legendary grill that's been cooking for over 75 years. She even survived a devastating 2008 fire that destroyed most of the building. Ask Dawn about what the best dish is, and she'll flash that famous grin and say: "Anything coming off Betsy!"



rockcafert66.com

(918) 968-3990

114 W Main St, Stroud, OK 74079-3608