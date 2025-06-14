Design The Vintage Kitchen Of Your Dreams With These Backsplash Tiles
While ceramic tiles are one of the most popular materials for modern kitchen backsplashes, if we go back in history, we'd see the rise of a classic: Delft tiles. As earthenware tiles themselves, these may have once been associated with wealth, but these days many people don't even know what they are — and those who do might be overwhelmed trying to decide how to incorporate these vibrant and dynamic options into their home decor. That's why Food Republic spoke with Thomas Borcherding, owner and lead designer of Homestar Design Remodel, to give us the lowdown on these vintage tiles and discuss how best to implement them in your kitchen.
While many homeowners lean toward modern design, which tends to focus on neutral palettes and clean lines, some may want to stand out. "A Delft tile is characterized by a vibrant, sky-colored blue on a white background featuring a square shape," Borcherding explains, adding that despite their 17th-century origin, Delft tiles "continue to be used in retro kitchens due to their historical significance, beauty, functionality." Done correctly, using Delft tile in your backsplash is a way to stay ahead of the curve by dipping back in time.
Best practices for Delft tiles
While white tiles with blue designs that are often hand-painted by professionals might seem like an impractical choice for a place as messy and busy as a home kitchen, Thomas Borcherding notes that Delft tiles are more than simply decorative — unlike cheap kitchen solutions like peel-and-stick tiles, they can stand up to heat and moisture exposure and "can make a great kitchen backsplash material if properly maintained." One warning he offers about Delft tiles is "that they experience cracks in their glazing over time, known as crazing. These hairline fractures ... can allow things such as sauce splashes or other inevitable cooking mishaps into the cracks."
Before you give up on the idea of having a special vintage backsplash and end up making a huge kitchen remodeling mistake instead, Borcherding offers some advice. "If properly sealed using a penetrating sealer once cracked, there is nothing to worry about," he shares. You can find penetrating sealer in most hardware stores or on Amazon — for example, the 511 Impregnator Sealer by Miracle Sealants.
You can use a couple of Delft tiles as the focal point of your kitchen backsplash or place the tiles in the corners of the layout for a more subtle design. The blue in the tile is a great way to incorporate vibrancy, pattern, and color, and can easily be offset with a complementary or neutral shade. Whatever you decide to do, just make sure you avoid blocking it with heavy ceramic decor.