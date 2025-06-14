Design The Vintage Kitchen Of Your Dreams With These Backsplash Tiles

While white tiles with blue designs that are often hand-painted by professionals might seem like an impractical choice for a place as messy and busy as a home kitchen, Thomas Borcherding notes that Delft tiles are more than simply decorative — unlike cheap kitchen solutions like peel-and-stick tiles, they can stand up to heat and moisture exposure and "can make a great kitchen backsplash material if properly maintained." One warning he offers about Delft tiles is "that they experience cracks in their glazing over time, known as crazing. These hairline fractures ... can allow things such as sauce splashes or other inevitable cooking mishaps into the cracks."

Before you give up on the idea of having a special vintage backsplash and end up making a huge kitchen remodeling mistake instead, Borcherding offers some advice. "If properly sealed using a penetrating sealer once cracked, there is nothing to worry about," he shares. You can find penetrating sealer in most hardware stores or on Amazon — for example, the 511 Impregnator Sealer by Miracle Sealants.

You can use a couple of Delft tiles as the focal point of your kitchen backsplash or place the tiles in the corners of the layout for a more subtle design. The blue in the tile is a great way to incorporate vibrancy, pattern, and color, and can easily be offset with a complementary or neutral shade. Whatever you decide to do, just make sure you avoid blocking it with heavy ceramic decor.