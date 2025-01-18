Is Olive Garden's Zuppa Toscana Traditional Italian Fare?
We'll just say this up front: Olive Garden's Italian fare is great for what it is, but it's hardly what you would call authentic. One of the biggest ways you can tell is via one of its signature dishes, the Zuppa Toscana ("Tuscan Soup").
Before we get too far, it's important to know that Zuppa Toscana is specific to Olive Garden, and there are many types of Tuscan soups. What Olive Garden is actually aiming for is called Minestra di Pane, or "bread soup." The accuracy of Zuppa Toscana's name is also highly debatable. Both "minestra" and "zuppa" are Italian for "soup," but there's still a difference contextually. Minestras tend to be busier and more liquidy, with a starchy grain like rice or pasta.
Meanwhile, zuppas like Olive Garden's have a thinner consistency. So, while Olive Garden isn't wrong in the use of the word, it still isn't quite authentic. What the restaurant does get right are the traditional ingredients of a Tuscan soup. Most use a creamy chicken broth as a base, with other ingredients to make the soup hearty, like Italian sausage — or pancetta – lots of veggies, potatoes, beans, and olive oil. The rest of the ingredients can and do vary strongly by region and based on what's available.
How to make authentic zuppa toscana at home
For an authentic Tuscan bread soup, an easy ribollita soup is the perfect choice, even if you're wanting to recreate the Olive Garden version. Simply swap out the vegetable broth, tomatoes, and red onion for chicken and potatoes, then add heavy cream and pancetta. As a pro tip, saute and render the pancetta's fat on medium-high heat prior to preparing the soup. This will go a long way in giving its flavor a savory and smoky upgrade. You can also add in fresh thyme, rosemary, and oregano to taste as a way to give an herbaceous boost to Olive Garden's original recipe.
Creativity is half of the fun in recreating any restaurant fare. Here, you can swap out pancetta for your favorite essential cured meat or bacon. Then, pair this soup with the best breads for olive oil dipping to absorb all of those flavors.