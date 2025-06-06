I Tried Olive Garden's New Spicy Three Meat Sauce, And It's A Total Flavor Bomb

When I was a kid, there were two restaurants that regularly made it into the rotation on nights when we would go out to eat. To me, they were known as the "Olive Place" and the "Tomato Place." The Tomato Place was Fazoli's, and the Olive Place was the Olive Garden. No doubt, you're noticing a theme. I've always been a fan of saucy pasta, and I also remember that both restaurants' responsibility was to satisfy that deep seeded love for a garlicky breadstick. I must admit, going into this tasting, I felt that same anticipatory delight I remember: The promise of Olive Garden's tasty, soft breadsticks. Of course, they were exactly as delicious as I remember, but admittedly, on this particular visit, they played second fiddle to Olive Garden's newest sauce and pasta option: Spicy Three Meat Sauce with bucatini noodles.

I got to try the newest addition to Olive Garden's create-your-own pasta meal. On this outing, my mission was simple: Decide whether the Spicy Three Meat Sauce is worth your time and money. Though you can order the sauce with any noodle, I paired it with the newly released bucatini to get the full effect, and it seemed the best pasta shape for the sauce.