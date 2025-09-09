The Worst Costco Kirkland Signature Coffee We Tried

A coveted Costco membership comes with more than just bulk-buy savings. Members enjoy unique perks ranging from a famously generous returns policy to all-day access to free samples, and of course, the iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo that has remained the same price since 1985. Another cornerstone of Costco's appeal is its member-exclusive Kirkland Signature brand. Designed to guarantee high-quality products at discount prices, Kirkland Signature often partners with well-known manufacturers behind the scenes. For instance, its coffee was once roasted by Starbucks, though today its supplier remains a mystery. With big-brand associations raising expectations, Food Republic sent a taste tester to review three Kirkland Signature coffees. The verdict? The Kirkland Signature House Blend ranked lowest — but the others weren't much better.

From aroma to appearance to overall flavor, our taste tester found the House Blend disappointing. The beans gave off a burnt smell and appeared overly oily, a red flag for what was advertised as a medium to slightly dark roast. Instead of the subtle fruit notes our taster was expecting, they instead noticed a harsh bitterness dominating the flavor, which they suggested could be the result of over-roasting. Whether it was simply a poor batch or a reflection of the blend itself, the result remains the same: an unenjoyable cup of coffee. For a brand that prides itself on offering quality comparable to big-name competitors, this Kirkland Signature blend failed to live up to its standards.