The Worst Costco Kirkland Signature Coffee We Tried
A coveted Costco membership comes with more than just bulk-buy savings. Members enjoy unique perks ranging from a famously generous returns policy to all-day access to free samples, and of course, the iconic $1.50 hot dog and soda combo that has remained the same price since 1985. Another cornerstone of Costco's appeal is its member-exclusive Kirkland Signature brand. Designed to guarantee high-quality products at discount prices, Kirkland Signature often partners with well-known manufacturers behind the scenes. For instance, its coffee was once roasted by Starbucks, though today its supplier remains a mystery. With big-brand associations raising expectations, Food Republic sent a taste tester to review three Kirkland Signature coffees. The verdict? The Kirkland Signature House Blend ranked lowest — but the others weren't much better.
From aroma to appearance to overall flavor, our taste tester found the House Blend disappointing. The beans gave off a burnt smell and appeared overly oily, a red flag for what was advertised as a medium to slightly dark roast. Instead of the subtle fruit notes our taster was expecting, they instead noticed a harsh bitterness dominating the flavor, which they suggested could be the result of over-roasting. Whether it was simply a poor batch or a reflection of the blend itself, the result remains the same: an unenjoyable cup of coffee. For a brand that prides itself on offering quality comparable to big-name competitors, this Kirkland Signature blend failed to live up to its standards.
The issue with the Kirkland Signature House Blend
After a little research, it seems our taste tester isn't the only one who had complaints about the Kirkland House Blend. On r/Costco, coffee fans noted that the new release tastes much darker than its advertised, with the beans having an unusually oily quality. One user noted: "Was hoping for a medium blend, but this is a dark and super oily roast. If you're a medium roast lover you'll be disappointed," while another added, "I couldn't believe how oily the beans were. I've been using it as cold brew because it's so dark that it still has some flavor even as the ice dilutes it."
There's a common theme that keeps resurfacing with the Kirkland House Blend: unexpectedly bitter, dark-roast qualities paired with very oily beans. Interestingly, oils on the surface typically appear only in dark roasts, as the longer process forces oils outwards during the second crack. If the beans have been roasted too long, that means the Kirkland House Blend's true character doesn't align with its label. Bitterness in coffee usually increases with roast levels, so while fans of strong, more intense coffee may enjoy this blend, those seeking the balanced profile of a medium roast (as it's advertised) will likely be shocked and disappointed. This mismatch between labeling and taste could serve to explain the backlash from our tester and Costco customers. Next time you're at Costco and you're after a medium, balanced roast, we recommend giving the Kirkland House Blend a skip.